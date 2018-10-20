Bayern ends winless streak, Dortmund continues to impress

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich won.

Four weeks and four games after its last win, Bayern could celebrate on Saturday, a day after lashing out against unfavorable media coverage.

Even then, it had to survive a scare at Wolfsburg to prevail 3-1.

Meanwhile, Bundesliga leader Borussia Dortmund remained impressive in beating Stuttgart 4-0.

Advertisement

Robert Lewandowski led Bayern with two goals and an assist against his favorite league rival.

The Poland striker broke the deadlock after half an hour with a clinical finish and then claimed his 18th goal in 16 appearances against Wolfsburg early in the second half. Brazilian defender William played him in with an attempted back-pass to Koen Casteels and Lewandowski pounced.

But Wolfsburg was given hope when Arjen Robben was sent off for a second yellow card in the 57th for a foul on Elvis Rexhbecaj. His first came before the break for diving.

Dutch forward Wout Weghorst scored minutes later, but James Rodriguez restored the visitors’ two-goal cushion off an assist from Lewandowski shortly after.

DORTMUND MARCHES ON

Stuttgart was hoping for a fresh start under new coach Markus Weinzierl but Dortmund ruined the former Schalke coach’s debut.

The visitors stormed into an early three-goal lead through Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus and the outstanding Paco Alcacer. The Spain striker, who scored a hat trick as a substitute in his previous appearance, claimed his seventh goal in four Bundesliga appearances with a delicate chip over Ron-Robert Zieler for 3-0 in the 25th minute.

American midfielder Christian Pulisic, who went on as a substitute, set up Maximilian Philipp to wrap up the scoring.

Dortmund stayed four points ahead of Bayern.

BREMEN SECOND

Two goals, one in each half from Maximilian Eggestein, were enough for Werder Bremen to win at Schalke 2-0 and climb to second place, three points behind Dortmund.

Schalke, which started with five defeats, was showing improvement after two wins but is back in the relegation zone after the latest loss.

Karim Bellarabi returned from a four-game ban and scored in the fourth minute of injury time to salvage a 2-2 draw for Bayer Leverkusen against 10-man Hannover.

Still, there were whistles from unhappy home fans after a lackluster performance.

Hoffenheim came from a goal down at halftime to win at promoted Nuremberg 3-1, and Augsburg was held by visiting Leipzig to 0-0 on its 111th birthday.

___

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.