Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bayern forgets league troubles with beers at Oktoberfest

October 7, 2018 11:18 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich’s players and coach temporarily put aside their problems on the field to visit the annual Oktoberfest celebrations on Sunday.

Wearing traditional leather trousers, players posed for photographs with their families, with women dressed in the dirndl dresses of the region.

Bayern coach Niko Kovac posed with chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge holding giant mugs of beer, but Kovac looked preoccupied with his job reportedly on the line ahead of the international break.

Bayern lost 3-0 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, stretching its winless run to four games. Kovac’s team, which started the season with seven wins across all competitions, is four points behind Borussia Dortmund after seven rounds of the Bundesliga.

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement

While Rummenigge and club president Uli Hoeness have declined to comment, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic appeared to defend the coach on Saturday.

“We have to get out of here again. We’ll only do that if we pull back together again,” Salihamidzic said.

___

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldier reenlists during underwater ceremony

Today in History

1973: Kissinger, Le Duc Tho win Nobel Peace Prize