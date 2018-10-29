Listen Live Sports

Baylor QB Brewer in concussion protocol before Oklahoma St

October 29, 2018 5:41 pm
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor starting quarterback Charlie Brewer is in a concussion protocol and his status is uncertain for Saturday’s home game against Oklahoma State.

Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that Brewer is under a doctor’s care while going through the steps of the protocol.

Brewer completed only 1 of 8 passes for 22 yards in Baylor’s 58-14 loss at No. 12 West Virginia on Thursday night. The sophomore threw three interceptions and was sacked three times before Jalan McClendon replaced him in the second quarter.

It wasn’t clear if there was a specific hit that led to Brewer having concussion symptoms.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

