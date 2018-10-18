Bengals add CB Russell with secondary depleted by injuries

CINCINNATI (AP) — With their secondary depleted by injuries, the Bengals signed cornerback KeiVarae Russell off the practice squad Thursday for an upcoming game in Kansas City.

Russell was the Chiefs’ third-round pick in 2016. He’s played in 13 games for Cincinnati over the past two seasons. The Bengals needed another cornerback with Darqueze Dennard sidelined by a shoulder injury suffered during a 28-21 loss to the Steelers.

Safety Shawn Williams also suffered a concussion during the game. He was cleared on Thursday and had a limited practice.

The Bengals waived receiver Auden Tate to open a roster spot. The seventh-round pick was inactive for the first six games.

Advertisement

Cincinnati (4-2) also is missing linebacker Nick Vigil, out indefinitely with an injured left knee.

____

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.