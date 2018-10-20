Listen Live Sports

Bengals’ Burfict fined $112,000 for 2 hits against Steelers

October 20, 2018 7:35 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has been fined Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict $112,000 for multiple unnecessary roughness penalties in Cincinnati’s loss to Pittsburgh last Sunday.

The third-quarter plays involved Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and running back James Conner. Burfict, who has been fined 11 times for more than $315,000 during his seven-year NFL career, was suspended for four games to begin this season for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancers.

Burfict was fined for a helmet hit to Brown; he previously served a three-game suspension for a hit on Brown during the 2016 playoffs.

His other fine, announced Saturday, came for a high hit on Conner.

There were calls for Burfict to be suspended as a repeat offender, but instead he was handed his biggest one-time fines.

Also fined:

—Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd, $30,080 for two incidents: $10,026 for unnecessary roughness and $20,054 for a hit on QB Brock Osweiler.

—Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon, $26,739 for unnecessary roughness.

—Seahawks safety Bradley McDougald $26,739 for unnecessary roughness.

—Broncos safety Darian Stewart, $26,739 for a horse-collar tackle.

—Eagles defensive lineman Michael Bennett, $20,054 for a hit on quarterback Eli Manning.

—Colts defensive end Kemoko Turay, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

—Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

—Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson, $10,026 for unnecessary roughness.

—Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, $10,026 for taunting.

