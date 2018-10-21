Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bengals-Chiefs Stats

October 21, 2018 11:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Cincinnati 0 7 3 0—10
Kansas City 7 17 14 7—45
First Quarter

KC_Hunt 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:08.

Second Quarter

KC_Hunt 15 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:18.

Cin_Uzomah 4 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 7:25.

KC_D.Harris 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:55.

Advertisement

KC_FG Butker 26, :08.

Third Quarter

KC_Hunt 2 run (Butker kick), 11:19.

KC_Parker 33 interception return (Butker kick), 11:10.

Cin_FG Bullock 33, 6:16.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Hill 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:50.

A_75,676.

___

        Do agencies need an ‘awakening’ about what their data is worth?

Cin KC
First downs 15 33
Total Net Yards 239 551
Rushes-yards 19-65 29-198
Passing 174 353
Punt Returns 0-0 4-22
Kickoff Returns 3-65 1-23
Interceptions Ret. 1-21 1-33
Comp-Att-Int 19-33-1 28-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 2-5
Punts 5-51.6 0-0.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-0
Penalties-Yards 8-58 8-50
Time of Possession 26:17 33:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 13-50, Walton 4-10, Driskel 1-5, Fejedelem 1-0. Kansas City, Hunt 15-86, Ware 8-59, Mahomes 4-45, Hill 2-8.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 15-29-1-148, Driskel 4-4-0-39. Kansas City, Mahomes 28-39-1-358.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Green 7-117, Core 3-30, Boyd 3-27, Mixon 3-1, Uzomah 2-13, Erickson 1-(minus 1). Kansas City, Hill 7-68, Kelce 5-95, Hunt 5-55, Watkins 4-74, Ware 3-30, Robinson 2-13, D.Harris 1-17, Conley 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 53.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy hospital ship delivers surgical care in South America

Today in History

1735: President John Adams is born