Bengals-Chiefs Stats

Cincinnati 0 7 3 0—10 Kansas City 7 17 14 7—45 First Quarter

KC_Hunt 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:08.

Second Quarter

KC_Hunt 15 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:18.

Cin_Uzomah 4 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 7:25.

KC_D.Harris 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:55.

KC_FG Butker 26, :08.

Third Quarter

KC_Hunt 2 run (Butker kick), 11:19.

KC_Parker 33 interception return (Butker kick), 11:10.

Cin_FG Bullock 33, 6:16.

Fourth Quarter

KC_Hill 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:50.

A_75,676.

___

Cin KC First downs 15 33 Total Net Yards 239 551 Rushes-yards 19-65 29-198 Passing 174 353 Punt Returns 0-0 4-22 Kickoff Returns 3-65 1-23 Interceptions Ret. 1-21 1-33 Comp-Att-Int 19-33-1 28-39-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-13 2-5 Punts 5-51.6 0-0.0 Fumbles-Lost 2-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 8-58 8-50 Time of Possession 26:17 33:43

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 13-50, Walton 4-10, Driskel 1-5, Fejedelem 1-0. Kansas City, Hunt 15-86, Ware 8-59, Mahomes 4-45, Hill 2-8.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 15-29-1-148, Driskel 4-4-0-39. Kansas City, Mahomes 28-39-1-358.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Green 7-117, Core 3-30, Boyd 3-27, Mixon 3-1, Uzomah 2-13, Erickson 1-(minus 1). Kansas City, Hill 7-68, Kelce 5-95, Hunt 5-55, Watkins 4-74, Ware 3-30, Robinson 2-13, D.Harris 1-17, Conley 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 53.

