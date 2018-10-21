Bengals-Chiefs Stats

|Cincinnati
|0
|7
|3
|0—10
|Kansas City
|7
|17
|14
|7—45
|First Quarter
KC_Hunt 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:08.
KC_Hunt 15 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:18.
Cin_Uzomah 4 pass from Dalton (Bullock kick), 7:25.
KC_D.Harris 17 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 1:55.
KC_FG Butker 26, :08.
KC_Hunt 2 run (Butker kick), 11:19.
KC_Parker 33 interception return (Butker kick), 11:10.
Cin_FG Bullock 33, 6:16.
KC_Hill 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 12:50.
A_75,676.
___
|Cin
|KC
|First downs
|15
|33
|Total Net Yards
|239
|551
|Rushes-yards
|19-65
|29-198
|Passing
|174
|353
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|4-22
|Kickoff Returns
|3-65
|1-23
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-21
|1-33
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-33-1
|28-39-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-13
|2-5
|Punts
|5-51.6
|0-0.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-0
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-58
|8-50
|Time of Possession
|26:17
|33:43
___
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 13-50, Walton 4-10, Driskel 1-5, Fejedelem 1-0. Kansas City, Hunt 15-86, Ware 8-59, Mahomes 4-45, Hill 2-8.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Dalton 15-29-1-148, Driskel 4-4-0-39. Kansas City, Mahomes 28-39-1-358.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Green 7-117, Core 3-30, Boyd 3-27, Mixon 3-1, Uzomah 2-13, Erickson 1-(minus 1). Kansas City, Hill 7-68, Kelce 5-95, Hunt 5-55, Watkins 4-74, Ware 3-30, Robinson 2-13, D.Harris 1-17, Conley 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kansas City, Butker 53.
