Bernhard Langer, Gene Sauers share lead in SAS Championship

October 13, 2018 5:52 pm
 
CARY, N.C. (AP) — Bernhard Langer birdied three of the final four holes Saturday for a 5-under 67 and a share of the SAS Championship lead with Gene Sauers.

A day after nearly shooting his age with a 62 to match Sauers and Tom Lehman for the first-round lead, the 61-year-old Langer kept pace with Sauers at 15-under 129.

Langer had six birdies and a bogey at Prestonwood Country Club, the tree-lined layout softened by heavy rain Thursday from Hurricane Michael. Sauers birdied two of the last three holes.

Lehman had a 70 to drop three strokes behind his playing partners in the final event for the top 72 PGA Tour Champions players to qualify for the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

Jerry Kelly was 11 under after a 67.

