Big Ten Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Minnesota-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Brock at Penn St., 5:05 p.m., exhibition

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

U.S. National Team at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., exhibition

Waterloo at Michigan, 4:05 p.m., exhibition

Victoria at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., exhibition

Windsor at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m., exhibition

Thursday, Oct. 11

Clarkson at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 12

N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.

Clarkson at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

US Under-18 Team at Michigan, 7:35 p.m., exhibition

Saturday, Oct. 13

Miami or Providence vs. Notre Dame at Erie, Pa., 4 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. US Under-18 Team at Plymouth, Mich., 1 p.m., exhibition

