Big Ten Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Vermont at Michigan, 7:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Minnesota-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.
Brock at Penn St., 5:05 p.m., exhibition
Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.
U.S. National Team at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., exhibition
Waterloo at Michigan, 4:05 p.m., exhibition
Victoria at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., exhibition
Windsor at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m., exhibition
Clarkson at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.
Clarkson at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
Ohio St. at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
US Under-18 Team at Michigan, 7:35 p.m., exhibition
Miami or Providence vs. Notre Dame at Erie, Pa., 4 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
Ohio St. at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. US Under-18 Team at Plymouth, Mich., 1 p.m., exhibition
