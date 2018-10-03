Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Big Ten Glance

October 3, 2018 1:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

___

Saturday’s Games

Vermont at Michigan, 7:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Minnesota-Duluth, 8:07 p.m.

Brock at Penn St., 5:05 p.m., exhibition

        Insight by the Anomali: Justice Department, DODIN, DHS and IT-ISAC explore cyber threat intelligence in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Sunday’s Games

Minnesota-Duluth at Minnesota, 8:07 p.m.

U.S. National Team at Notre Dame, 5 p.m., exhibition

Waterloo at Michigan, 4:05 p.m., exhibition

Victoria at Wisconsin, 6 p.m., exhibition

Windsor at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m., exhibition

Thursday, Oct. 11

Clarkson at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.

        OPM announces first batch of civil service changes, ‘more to come’

Friday, Oct. 12

N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.

Clarkson at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

US Under-18 Team at Michigan, 7:35 p.m., exhibition

Saturday, Oct. 13

Miami or Providence vs. Notre Dame at Erie, Pa., 4 p.m.

N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.

Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. US Under-18 Team at Plymouth, Mich., 1 p.m., exhibition

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines, CBP survey hurricane damage

Today in History

1945: Conscientious objector receives Medal of Honor