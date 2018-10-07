Big Ten Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Vermont 5, Michigan 2
Minnesota 1, Minn.-Duluth 1, OT
Penn St. 3, Brock 2, exhibition
Minnesota 5, Minn.-Duluth 2
U.S. National Team 4, Notre Dame 1, exhibition
Colgate 5, Guelph 2, exhibition
Wisconsin 8, Victoria 2, exhibition
Michigan St. 3, Windsor 1, exhibition
Clarkson at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.
Clarkson at Penn St., 7:05 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Mercyhurst, 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
Ohio St. at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
US Under-18 Team at Michigan, 7:35 p.m., exhibition
Miami or Providence vs. Notre Dame at Erie, Pa., 4 p.m.
N. Michigan at Michigan St., 7:05 p.m.
Boston College at Wisconsin, 8:07 p.m.
Ohio St. at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. US Under-18 Team at Plymouth, Mich., 1 p.m., exhibition
