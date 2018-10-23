Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

October 23, 2018 11:07 am
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 0
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 1
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0
Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 2 0

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Princeton at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minn.-Duluth at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minn.-Duluth at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

Michigan St. at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Bowling Green, 7:07 p.m.

St. Lawrence at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan Tech at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Minnesota vs. North Dakota at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 2

Ferris St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:37 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Arizona St. at Penn St., TBA

