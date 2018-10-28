Big Ten Glance

|All Times EDT
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|Michigan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
Michigan St. 5, Cornell 2
Bowling Green 8, Ohio St. 2
Penn St. 4, Princeton 2
Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 0
Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 2
Michigan Tech 6, Wisconsin 2
Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 1
Michigan St. 4, Cornell 3
Ohio St. 2, Bowling Green 2, OT
Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 1
Wisconsin 6, Michigan Tech 2
North Dakota 3, Minnesota 1
Ferris St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:37 p.m.
Minnesota St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.
Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.
Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.
Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.
Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
Arizona St. at Penn St., TBA
