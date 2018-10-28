Big Ten Glance

All Times EDT Overall W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0 Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 1 Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 1 Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 0

___

Friday’s Games

Michigan St. 5, Cornell 2

Bowling Green 8, Ohio St. 2

Penn St. 4, Princeton 2

Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 0

Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 2

Michigan Tech 6, Wisconsin 2

Saturday’s Games

Minn.-Duluth 3, Notre Dame 1

Michigan St. 4, Cornell 3

Ohio St. 2, Bowling Green 2, OT

Michigan 3, St. Lawrence 1

Wisconsin 6, Michigan Tech 2

North Dakota 3, Minnesota 1

Friday, Nov. 2

Ferris St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:37 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 3

Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Arizona St. at Penn St., TBA

