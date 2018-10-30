Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Glance

October 30, 2018 11:26 am
 
All Times EDT
Overall
W L T SW Pts GF GA W L T
Michigan 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 0
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 1 0
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 1
Ohio St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 2 1
Penn St. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0
Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2 0

Friday’s Games

Ferris St. at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:37 p.m.

Minnesota St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:37 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Michigan St. at Ferris St., 7:07 p.m.

Michigan at Lake Superior St., 7:07 p.m.

Ohio St. at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Penn St., 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Minnesota St., 8:07 p.m.

Wisconsin at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 9

Ohio St. at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 10

Ohio St. at Colgate, 4 p.m.

Penn St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Michigan St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

