The Associated Press
 
Bills-Colts Stats

October 21, 2018 4:04 pm
 
Buffalo 0 0 5 0— 5
Indianapolis 0 24 0 13—37
Second Quarter

Ind_Swoope 17 pass from Luck (kick failed), 13:31.

Ind_Mack 29 pass from Luck (Mack run), 9:25.

Ind_Hilton 5 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 1:41.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 36, :00.

Third Quarter

Buf_FG Hauschka 34, 7:42.

Buf_safety, :20.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Hilton 1 pass from Luck (Vinatieri kick), 13:13.

Ind_Mack 20 run (kick failed), 5:26.

A_56,848.

Buf Ind
First downs 15 22
Total Net Yards 303 376
Rushes-yards 22-135 37-220
Passing 168 156
Punt Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoff Returns 3-48 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-51
Comp-Att-Int 20-31-3 17-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-7 0-0
Punts 4-46.3 4-47.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 7-59 4-35
Time of Possession 26:41 33:19

        Do agencies need an ‘awakening’ about what their data is worth?

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Buffalo, Ivory 16-81, M.Murphy 4-53, McCoy 2-1. Indianapolis, Mack 19-126, Hines 5-47, Wilkins 6-46, Luck 3-5, Brissett 4-(minus 4).

PASSING_Buffalo, Anderson 20-31-3-175. Indianapolis, Luck 17-23-0-156.

RECEIVING_Buffalo, M.Murphy 5-17, Benjamin 4-71, Z.Jones 3-27, Ivory 3-25, Clay 3-14, Holmes 1-13, Croom 1-8. Indianapolis, Rogers 4-40, Hilton 4-25, Ebron 3-31, Mack 2-33, Swoope 1-17, Wilkins 1-8, Alie-Cox 1-7, Hines 1-(minus 5).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

