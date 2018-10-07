Listen Live Sports

Bjerregaard wrecks Hatton’s hopes of Dunhill hat trick

October 7, 2018 10:47 am
 
ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark wrecked Tyrrell Hatton’s hopes of winning the Dunhill Links Championship for a third straight year when he shot a 5-under 67 in the final round on Sunday for a one-stroke victory.

Bjerregaard started the day four strokes adrift of overnight leader Hatton but he reeled in the European Ryder Cup player to finish with a 15-under winning total of 273.

Englishman Hatton (72) shared second place on 274 with Ryder Cup team mate Tommy Fleetwood (69).

Hatton, who was attempting to become only the fifth player to win the same tournament in three straight seasons, was six shots clear with 12 holes to play but was undone by a poor back nine of 40.

He had a good opportunity to force a playoff but failed to hole a 12-foot birdie putt at the 18th.

“I’m getting a little emotional,” the 27-year-old Bjerregaard said after clinching the second tour victory of his career. “It’s been a great year and now it’s just a whole lot better.

“It didn’t really look like I was ever in it today, it looked like Tyrrell was going to take off with it. I’ve been playing well for a little while and I played really well today and I’m pleased that it was enough.”

Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland finished fourth on 12 under, two ahead of Andrea Pavan and Haotong Li.

For more AP golf coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Golf

