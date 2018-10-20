Blackhawks-Blue Jackets Sum

|Chicago
|1
|0
|3—4
|Columbus
|1
|0
|0—1
First Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 7 (Kahun, Seabrook), 3:48. 2, Columbus, Werenski 2 (Wennberg, Nutivaara), 12:09.
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Chicago, Fortin 1, 7:43. 4, Chicago, Kane 6 (Schmaltz, Seabrook), 15:46. 5, Chicago, Kane 7 (Anisimov), 18:23.
Shots on Goal_Chicago 10-5-11_26. Columbus 12-16-10_38.
Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Columbus 0 of 4.
Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 1-1-0 (38 shots-37 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 2-3-0 (24-22).
A_17,005 (18,500). T_2:30.
Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Scott Driscoll.
