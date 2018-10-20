Blackhawks-Blue Jackets Sum

Chicago 1 0 3—4 Columbus 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 7 (Kahun, Seabrook), 3:48. 2, Columbus, Werenski 2 (Wennberg, Nutivaara), 12:09.

Second Period_None.

Third Period_3, Chicago, Fortin 1, 7:43. 4, Chicago, Kane 6 (Schmaltz, Seabrook), 15:46. 5, Chicago, Kane 7 (Anisimov), 18:23.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 10-5-11_26. Columbus 12-16-10_38.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Columbus 0 of 4.

Goalies_Chicago, Crawford 1-1-0 (38 shots-37 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 2-3-0 (24-22).

A_17,005 (18,500). T_2:30.

Referees_Dean Morton, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_David Brisebois, Scott Driscoll.

