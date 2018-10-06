Blackhawks-Blues Sums

Chicago 1 2 1 1—5 St. Louis 2 0 2 0—4

First Period_1, St. Louis, Parayko 1 (O’Reilly, Maroon), 14:42 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 1 (O’Reilly), 17:22. 3, Chicago, Toews 2 (DeBrincat, Gustafsson), 18:30. Penalties_Pietrangelo, STL, (tripping), 9:39; Kane, CHI, (hooking), 10:34; O’Reilly, STL, (high sticking), 11:47; Toews, CHI, (hooking), 13:07.

Second Period_4, Chicago, Kane 2 (Schmaltz), 1:33. 5, Chicago, Kruger 1 (Kane, Schmaltz), 10:25. Penalties_Johnson, CHI, (hooking), 4:33; St. Louis bench, served by Perron (too many men on the ice), 5:41; Martinsen, CHI, (tripping), 10:55.

Third Period_6, St. Louis, Tarasenko 2 (O’Reilly, Maroon), 3:58 (pp). 7, St. Louis, Butler 1 (Barbashev, Schwartz), 4:20. 8, Chicago, Toews 3 (DeBrincat, Jokiharju), 6:59. Penalties_Seabrook, CHI, (tripping), 3:19; O’Reilly, STL, (slashing), 8:37; Kruger, CHI, (holding), 12:47.

Overtime_9, Chicago, Toews 4 (Jokiharju, Saad), 2:20. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 8-11-9-2_30. St. Louis 9-8-13_30.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 4; St. Louis 2 of 6.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 2-0-0 (30 shots-26 saves). St. Louis, Allen 0-1-1 (30-25).

A_17,429 (19,150). T_2:38.

Referees_Graham Skilliter, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Brian Mach, Libor Suchanek.

