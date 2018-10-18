Listen Live Sports

Blackhawks goalie Crawford to make season debut vs Coyotes

October 18, 2018 12:47 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford is set for his season debut after missing the final part of last year due to a concussion.

Coach Joel Quenneville says Crawford will start Thursday night against the Arizona Coyotes. Quenneville says “it’ll be a fun situation for the guys” having Crawford back in the net.

It’s the first game for the two-time All-Star since Dec. 23. He went 16-9-2 with a 2.27 goals-against average last season before he was placed on injured reserve. The 33-year-old Crawford faced some shots during a morning skate in Arizona on Feb. 12, but was never able to come back.

Rookie forward Luke Johnson was sent to the minors to make room for Crawford, leaving three goaltenders on Chicago’s roster.

