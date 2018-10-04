Blackhawks-Senators Sums

Chicago 2 0 1 1—4 Ottawa 3 0 0 0—3

First Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 1, 4:40. 2, Ottawa, Smith 1 (White, Chabot), 6:47. 3, Chicago, Toews 1 (Gustafsson), 10:30. 4, Ottawa, Lajoie 1 (Duchene, Dzingel), 12:06. 5, Ottawa, White 1 (Lajoie, Tierney), 16:32 (pp). Penalties_Kunitz, CHI, (tripping), 16:23.

Second Period_None. Penalties_DeBrincat, CHI, (delay of game), 14:18; Johnson, CHI, (slashing), 16:06; White, OTT, (slashing), 17:20.

Third Period_6, Chicago, Seabrook 1 (Kampf, Kane), 12:18. Penalties_Lajoie, OTT, (tripping), 9:21; Tierney, OTT, (tripping), 16:12.

Overtime_7, Chicago, Kane 1 (Toews), 0:38. Penalties_None.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Chicago 18-8-15-2_43. Ottawa 10-10-5_25.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 0 of 3; Ottawa 1 of 3.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 1-0-0 (25 shots-22 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 0-0-1 (43-39).

A_15,858 (18,572). T_2:39.

Referees_Brian Pochmara, Garrett Rank. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Derek Nansen.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.