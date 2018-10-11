Blackhawks-Wild Sum

Chicago 2 0 1 0—3 Minnesota 0 2 1 1—4

First Period_1, Chicago, DeBrincat 3 (Rutta, Toews), 10:07. 2, Chicago, Kahun 1 (DeBrincat, Toews), 12:50.

Second Period_3, Minnesota, Staal 1 (Suter, Zucker), 13:19. 4, Minnesota, Zucker 1 (Staal, Greenway), 19:57.

Third Period_5, Chicago, DeBrincat 4 (Kane), 2:29 (pp). 6, Minnesota, Suter 1 (Staal, Parise), 19:37 (sh).

Overtime_7, Minnesota, Zucker 2 (Parise, Suter), 3:25.

Shots on Goal_Chicago 11-9-8-2_30. Minnesota 16-12-15-3_46.

Power-play opportunities_Chicago 1 of 5; Minnesota 0 of 2.

Goalies_Chicago, Ward 2-0-1 (46 shots-42 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 0-1-1 (30-27).

A_18,652 (18,064). T_2:42.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Travis Gawryletz.

