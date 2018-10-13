Listen Live Sports

Blue Jackets-Lightning Sum

October 13, 2018
 
Columbus 0 2 0—2
Tampa Bay 3 1 4—8

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Hedman 1 (Johnson, Kucherov), 1:00. 2, Tampa Bay, Paquette 1 (Gourde), 11:17. 3, Tampa Bay, Gourde 1 (Johnson, Sergachev), 18:37 (pp).

Second Period_4, Columbus, Anderson 3 (Wennberg, Murray), 8:14. 5, Columbus, Bjorkstrand 1, 15:51. 6, Tampa Bay, Point 2, 19:15.

Third Period_7, Tampa Bay, Point 3 (Miller, Sergachev), 1:40 (pp). 8, Tampa Bay, Killorn 1 (Miller, Stamkos), 7:12 (pp). 9, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 1 (Coburn, Palat), 13:02. 10, Tampa Bay, Miller 1 (Stralman, Point), 19:59 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 9-16-7_32. Tampa Bay 12-5-14_31.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 0 of 5; Tampa Bay 4 of 7.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 1-2-0 (31 shots-23 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 2-1-0 (32-30).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:35.

Referees_Jon Mclsaac, Corey Syvret. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Ryan Gibbons.

