Blue Jackets-Red Wings Sum

Columbus 1 1 0 1—3 Detroit 0 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 1 (Dubois, Panarin), 5:12 (pp).

Second Period_2, Detroit, Cholowski 1 (Nyquist, Larkin), 7:46. 3, Columbus, Anderson 1 (Duclair, Dubinsky), 13:06. 4, Detroit, Bertuzzi 1 (Nyquist, Larkin), 16:13 (pp).

Third Period_None.

Overtime_5, Columbus, Panarin 1 (Foligno, Nutivaara), 2:11.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_Columbus 11-11-16-1_39. Detroit 5-9-3-3_20.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 6; Detroit 1 of 3.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 0-0-0 (20 shots-18 saves). Detroit, Howard 0-0-0 (39-36).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:43.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Devin Berg, David Brisebois.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.