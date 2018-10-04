Blue Jackets-Red Wings Sums

Columbus 1 1 0 1—3 Detroit 0 2 0 0—2

First Period_1, Columbus, Atkinson 1 (Dubois, Panarin), 5:12 (pp). Penalties_Bertuzzi, DET, (delay of game), 4:19; Cholowski, DET, (holding), 12:52; Panarin, CBJ, (tripping), 13:09; Abdelkader, DET, (slashing), 17:38.

Second Period_2, Detroit, Cholowski 1 (Nyquist, Larkin), 7:46. 3, Columbus, Anderson 1 (Dubinsky, Duclair), 13:06. 4, Detroit, Bertuzzi 1 (Larkin, Nyquist), 16:13 (pp). Penalties_Anderson, CBJ, (roughing), 10:58; Carlsson, CBJ, (interference), 15:56; DeKeyser, DET, (delay of game), 17:22; Hronek, DET, (holding), 19:45.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Vanek, DET, (hooking), 5:41.

Overtime_5, Columbus, Panarin 1 (Foligno, Nutivaara), 2:11. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Columbus 11-11-16-1_39. Detroit 5-9-3-3_20.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 6; Detroit 1 of 3.

Goalies_Columbus, Korpisalo 1-0-0 (20 shots-18 saves). Detroit, Howard 0-0-1 (39-36).

A_19,515 (20,000). T_2:43.

Referees_Gord Dwyer, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Devin Berg, David Brisebois.

