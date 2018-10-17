Listen Live Sports

Blues-Canadiens Sums

October 17, 2018 9:45 pm
 
St. Louis 0 1 1—2
Montreal 1 1 1—3

First Period_1, Montreal, Domi 1 (Reilly, Lehkonen), 0:39. Penalties_Maroon, STL, Major (fighting), 1:56; Benn, MTL, Major (fighting), 1:56; Gallagher, MTL, (slashing), 12:20; Steen, STL, (interference), 15:23.

Second Period_2, St. Louis, Dunn 2 (O’Reilly, Tarasenko), 3:21 (pp). 3, Montreal, Reilly 1 (Drouin, Hudon), 7:42 (pp). Penalties_Schwartz, STL, (tripping), 0:23; Hudon, MTL, (interference), 2:03; Bouwmeester, STL, (hooking), 6:25; Maroon, STL, (tripping), 16:18.

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Schenn 3 (Steen, Perron), 16:31 (pp). 5, Montreal, Gallagher 4 (Tatar), 19:49. Penalties_Armia, MTL, (tripping), 3:10; Hudon, MTL, (high sticking), 12:38; Peca, MTL, (holding), 15:15.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 3-11-11_25. Montreal 10-7-6_23.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 2 of 5; Montreal 1 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 1-2-2 (23 shots-20 saves). Montreal, Price 2-1-1 (25-23).

A_20,137 (21,288). T_2:22.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Trent Knorr, Derek Nansen.

