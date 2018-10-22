Listen Live Sports

Blues-Jets Sum

October 22, 2018 11:20 pm
 
St. Louis 2 1 1 0—4
Winnipeg 1 0 3 1—5

First Period_1, St. Louis, O’Reilly 2 (Dunn, Perron), 0:47. 2, St. Louis, Parayko 2, 10:57. 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 3, 12:07 (pp).

Second Period_4, St. Louis, Dunn 3 (O’Reilly, Maroon), 9:30 (pp).

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Chiarot 2 (Scheifele), 1:00. 6, Winnipeg, Scheifele 4 (Chiarot), 3:57. 7, St. Louis, Perron 5 (Sanford, O’Reilly), 5:11. 8, Winnipeg, Little 3 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 18:20.

Overtime_9, Winnipeg, Trouba 1 (Connor, Scheifele), 2:54.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 18-7-5-4_34. Winnipeg 6-10-17-3_36.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 4; Winnipeg 1 of 5.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 2-2-3 (36 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-2-1 (34-30).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:36.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Mark Shewchyk.

