Blues-Jets Sums

St. Louis 2 1 1 0—4 Winnipeg 1 0 3 1—5

First Period_1, St. Louis, O’Reilly 2 (Dunn, Perron), 0:47. 2, St. Louis, Parayko 2, 10:57. 3, Winnipeg, Scheifele 3, 12:07 (pp). Penalties_Morrissey, WPG, (holding stick), 3:22; Schenn, STL, (holding), 11:15; Byfuglien, WPG, (tripping), 13:33; Bouwmeester, STL, (interference), 16:12.

Second Period_4, St. Louis, Dunn 3 (O’Reilly, Maroon), 9:30 (pp). Penalties_Kyrou, STL, (hooking), 2:33; Schmaltz, STL, (hooking), 5:06; Roslovic, WPG, (hooking), 8:35; Tanev, WPG, served by Roslovic, Major (boarding), 14:01; Tanev, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 14:01; Dunn, STL, (hooking), 14:16.

Third Period_5, Winnipeg, Chiarot 2 (Scheifele), 1:00. 6, Winnipeg, Scheifele 4 (Chiarot), 3:57. 7, St. Louis, Perron 5 (Sanford, O’Reilly), 5:11. 8, Winnipeg, Little 3 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 18:20. Penalties_Parayko, STL, (interference), 13:50.

Overtime_9, Winnipeg, Trouba 1 (Connor, Scheifele), 2:54. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 18-7-5-4_34. Winnipeg 6-10-17-3_36.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 4; Winnipeg 1 of 5.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 2-2-3 (36 shots-31 saves). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-2-1 (34-30).

A_15,321 (15,321). T_2:36.

Referees_Kendrick Nicholson, Chris Rooney. Linesmen_Derek Amell, Mark Shewchyk.

