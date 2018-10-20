Blues-Maple Leafs Sums

St. Louis 0 3 1—4 Toronto 0 0 1—1

First Period_None. Penalties_Hainsey, TOR, (tripping), 17:13.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 1 (Perron), 4:45. 2, St. Louis, Sanford 1 (Perron, Pietrangelo), 13:05. 3, St. Louis, O’Reilly 1 (Tarasenko, Maroon), 16:37. Penalties_Schenn, STL, (interference), 1:22; Kadri, TOR, (tripping), 14:33; Steen, STL, (hooking), 19:31.

Third Period_4, Toronto, Rielly 4 (Marner, Gardiner), 4:22. 5, St. Louis, Barbashev 1 (O’Reilly), 18:17 (sh). Penalties_Lindholm, TOR, (holding), 9:03; Schenn, STL, (tripping), 12:41; Johnsson, TOR, (holding stick), 14:34; Schwartz, STL, (hooking), 16:55.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 6-7-12_25. Toronto 4-4-15_23.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 4; Toronto 0 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 2-2-2 (23 shots-22 saves). Toronto, Andersen 4-3-0 (24-21).

A_19,268 (18,819). T_2:31.

Referees_Ghislain Hebert, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Travis Gawryletz.

