BNP Paribas WTA Finals Results

|Sunday
|At Singapore Indoor Stadium
|Singapore
|Purse: $7 million (Tour Championship)
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Round Robin
|Singles
|White Group
Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Petra Kvitova (4), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.
Karolina Pliskova (7), Czech Republic, def. Caroline Wozniacki (2), Denmark, 6-2, 6-4.
Standings: Pliskova 1-0 (sets 2-0), Svitolina 1-0 (2-0), Kvitova 0-1 (0-2), Wozniacki 0-1 (0-2).
Standings: Angelique Kerber 0-0 (0-0), Naomi Osaka 0-0 (0-0), Sloane Stephens 0-0 (0-0), Kiki Bertens 0-0 (0-0).
