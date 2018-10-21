BNP Paribas WTA Finals Results

Sunday At Singapore Indoor Stadium Singapore Purse: $7 million (Tour Championship) Surface: Hard-Indoor Round Robin Singles White Group

Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Petra Kvitova (4), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-3.

Karolina Pliskova (7), Czech Republic, def. Caroline Wozniacki (2), Denmark, 6-2, 6-4.

Standings: Pliskova 1-0 (sets 2-0), Svitolina 1-0 (2-0), Kvitova 0-1 (0-2), Wozniacki 0-1 (0-2).

Red Group

Standings: Angelique Kerber 0-0 (0-0), Naomi Osaka 0-0 (0-0), Sloane Stephens 0-0 (0-0), Kiki Bertens 0-0 (0-0).

