BNP Paribas WTA Finals Results

Monday At Singapore Indoor Stadium Singapore Purse: $7 million (Tour Championship) Surface: Hard-Indoor Round Robin Singles Red Group

Sloane Stephens (5), United States, def. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Kiki Bertens (8), Netherlands, def. Angelique Kerber (1), Germany, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Standings: Stephens 1-0 (2-1), Bertens 1-0 (2-1), Kerber 0-1 (1-2), Osaka 0-1 (1-2).

White Group

Standings: Karolina Pliskova 1-0 (2-0), Elina Svitolina 1-0 (2-0), Petra Kvitova 0-1 (0-2), Caroline Wozniacki 0-1 (0-2).

