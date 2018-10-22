Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
BNP Paribas WTA Finals Results

October 22, 2018 1:39 pm
 
Monday
At Singapore Indoor Stadium
Singapore
Purse: $7 million (Tour Championship)
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Round Robin
Singles
Red Group

Sloane Stephens (5), United States, def. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Kiki Bertens (8), Netherlands, def. Angelique Kerber (1), Germany, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Standings: Stephens 1-0 (sets 2-1), Bertens 1-0 (2-1), Kerber 0-1 (1-2), Osaka 0-1 (1-2).

White Group

Standings: Karolina Pliskova 1-0 (2-0), Elina Svitolina 1-0 (2-0), Petra Kvitova 0-1 (0-2), Caroline Wozniacki 0-1 (0-2).

Sports News

The Associated Press

