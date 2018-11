BNP Paribas WTA Finals Results

By The Associated Press

Thursday At Singapore Indoor Stadium Singapore Purse: $7 million (Tour Championship) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Round Robin White Group

Karolina Pliskova (7), Czech Republic, def. Petra Kvitova (4), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Caroline Wozniacki (2), Denmark, 5-7, 7-5, 6-3.

Standings: x-Svitolina 3-0 (sets 6-2), x-Pliskova 2-1 (5-2), Wozniacki 1-2 (3-5), Kvitova 0-3 (1-6).

Red Group

Standings: Sloane Stephens 2-0 (4-2), Angelique Kerber 1-1 (3-3), Kiki Bertens 1-1 (3-3), Naomi Osaka 0-2 (2-4).

Advertisement

x-advanced to semifinals

Doubles First Round

Andrea Sestini Hlavackova and Barbora Strycova (3), Czech Republic, def. Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez, Spain, 6-1, 6-2.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Kveta Peschke, Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-4.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.