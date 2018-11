BNP Paribas WTA Finals Results

By The Associated Press

Friday At Singapore Indoor Stadium Singapore Purse: $7 million (Tour Championship) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Round Robin Red Group

Kiki Bertens (8), Netherlands, def. Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, 6-3 retired.

Sloane Stephens (5), United States, def. Angelique Kerber (1), Germany, 6-3, 6-3.

Standings: x-Stephens 3-0 (sets 6-2), x-Bertens 2-1 (5-3), Kerber 1-2 (3-5), Osaka 0-3 (2-6).

White Group

Standings: x-Elina Svitolina 3-0 (6-2), x-Karolina Pliskova 2-1 (5-2), Caroline Wozniacki 1-2 (3-5), Petra Kvitova 0-3 (1-6).

x-advanced to semifinals

Doubles First Round

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, def. Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Xu Yifan, China, 6-0, 6-2.

Ashleigh Barty, Australia, and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Demi Schuurs (4), Netherlands, 6-1, 6-4.

