By The Associated Press

Sunday At Singapore Indoor Stadium Singapore Purse: $7 million (Tour Championship) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Championship

Elina Svitolina (6), Ukraine, def. Sloane Stephens (5), United States, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles Championship

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Kristina Mladenovic (2), France, def. Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (1), Czech Republic, 6-4, 7-5.

