Boston College Preview-Capsule

October 26, 2018 7:14 pm
 
Boston College

Last season: 19-16, lost in first round of NIT.

Nickname: Eagles.

Coach: Jim Christian.

Conference: ACC.

Who’s gone: Forward Jerome Robinson.

Who’s back: Guard Ky Bowman, the only player in the country to average at least 17.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game, is one four starters returning. Guard Jordan Chatman and forwards Nik Popvic and Steffon Mitchell are also back.

Who’s new: Freshman Jairus Hamilton is the first top 100 recruit to commit to BC since Craig Smith in 2002. He is also bringing along his older brother, Jared, who transferred from Georgia Southern last semester and will be eligible to play in December.

The Skinny: After back-to-back last-place finishes in the ACC, the Eagles took a big step last season by finishing above .500 and reaching the NIT. The new goal is a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade.

Expectations: Boston College is a longshot to make the NCAA Tournament and a 350-1 shot to win it. The Eagles were picked to finish 12th in the conference by the ACC media.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

