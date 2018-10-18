Boston leads 3-1

BATTING SUMMARY

Boston g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Moreland ph 4 2 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0 .500 Devers 3b-pr 3 9 3 4 0 0 0 3 2 3 .444 Bogaerts ss 4 15 1 5 1 0 0 3 3 1 .333 Betts rf 4 18 5 5 2 0 0 1 1 1 .278 Benintendi lf 4 19 4 5 2 0 0 1 0 5 .263 Bradley Jr. cf 4 12 3 3 1 0 2 9 3 3 .250 Pearce 1b 4 14 4 3 1 0 1 1 3 4 .214 Martinez dh 4 15 2 3 1 0 0 2 3 4 .200 Nunez 3b 2 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200 Holt 2b-3b-ph 3 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 .125 Vazquez c-pr 4 10 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Leon c-pr 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Kinsler 2b 3 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 .000 Totals 4 136 25 32 9 0 3 23 18 31 .235

Houston g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg Springer cf 4 17 2 7 3 0 1 5 3 4 .412 Correa ss 4 15 2 6 1 0 0 3 3 4 .400 Kemp dh-lf-ph 4 8 1 3 1 0 1 1 2 1 .375 Altuve 2b-dh 4 16 4 4 1 0 0 2 3 2 .250 Reddick rf 4 15 2 3 1 0 1 2 2 4 .200 Gonzalez 2b-lf 4 16 1 3 0 0 1 3 1 5 .188 Bregman 3b 4 11 3 2 1 0 0 1 7 1 .182 Gurriel 1b 4 17 3 3 0 0 1 3 1 2 .176 Maldonado c 3 9 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 .111 White dh-ph 4 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 .000 Gattis ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McCann c 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Marisnick dh-pr 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 4 137 20 32 9 0 5 20 23 31 .234

PITCHING SUMMARY

Boston G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA Barnes 4 0 3 2-3 0 0 0 3 4 0 0 1 0 0 0.00 Brasier 4 0 4 2-3 3 0 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Hembree 1 0 0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rodriguez 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Kelly 3 0 3 3 2 1 0 2 1 2 1 1 0 3.00 Eovaldi 1 0 6 6 2 2 2 4 0 0 1 0 0 3.00 Sale 1 0 4 1 2 2 4 5 1 0 0 0 0 4.50 Kimbrel 2 0 3 4 2 2 3 2 1 1 0 0 2 6.00 Porcello 2 0 5 7 4 4 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 7.20 Price 1 0 4 2-3 5 4 4 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 7.71 Workman 1 0 0 1-3 3 4 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0108.00

Houston G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA McHugh 3 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rondon 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sipp 3 0 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Verlander 1 0 6 2 2 2 4 6 0 2 1 0 0 3.00 McCullers 3 0 3 2 2 1 2 4 0 2 0 0 0 3.00 Pressly 3 0 2 2-3 1 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 3.38 Keuchel 1 0 5 4 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.60 Cole 1 0 6 6 5 4 2 5 0 0 0 1 0 6.00 James 2 0 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 7 0 0 0 1 0 7.71 Morton 1 0 2 1-3 3 3 3 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 11.57 Smith 1 0 0 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 27.00 Osuna 1 0 0 2-3 3 5 5 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 67.50

SCORE BY INNINGS

Boston 604 033 270—25 Houston 154 121 015—20

E_Nunez, Porcello, Correa, Cole. LOB_Boston 28, Houston 37. 2B_Betts 2, Benintendi 2, Martinez, Bogaerts, Pearce, Bradley Jr., Vazquez, Springer 3, Altuve, Bregman, Correa, Maldonado, Reddick, Kemp. HR_Pearce, Bradley Jr. 2, Springer, Gurriel, Gonzalez, Reddick, Kemp. RBIs_Betts, Benintendi, Martinez 2, Bogaerts 3, Pearce, Holt, Bradley Jr. 9, Moreland 2, Devers 3, Springer 5, Altuve 2, Bregman, Gurriel 3, Gonzalez 3, Correa 3, Reddick 2, Kemp. SB_Springer, Marisnick. CS_Bradley Jr., Bregman, Gonzalez.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, James Hoye; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Mark Wegner; Left, Chris Guccione. (Game 2) Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, James Hoye; Left, Mark Wegner. (Game 3) Home, Joe West; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Vic Carapazza; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 4) Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Joe West; Left, Vic Carapazza.

T_Game 1 at Boston, 4:03.

T_Game 2 at Boston, 3:45.

T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:52.

T_Game 4 at Houston, 4:33.

A_Game 1 at Boston, 38007.

A_Game 2 at Boston, 37960.

A_Game 3 at Houston, 43102.

A_Game 4 at Houston, 43277.

