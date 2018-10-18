Boston leads 3-1

BATTING SUMMARY
|Boston
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Moreland ph
|4
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|.500
|Devers 3b-pr
|3
|9
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3
|.444
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|15
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|.333
|Betts rf
|4
|18
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Benintendi lf
|4
|19
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|.263
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|12
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|9
|3
|3
|.250
|Pearce 1b
|4
|14
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|.214
|Martinez dh
|4
|15
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|.200
|Nunez 3b
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Holt 2b-3b-ph
|3
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.125
|Vazquez c-pr
|4
|10
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Leon c-pr
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Kinsler 2b
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Totals
|4
|136
|25
|32
|9
|0
|3
|23
|18
|31
|.235
|Houston
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Springer cf
|4
|17
|2
|7
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|4
|.412
|Correa ss
|4
|15
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4
|.400
|Kemp dh-lf-ph
|4
|8
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.375
|Altuve 2b-dh
|4
|16
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2
|.250
|Reddick rf
|4
|15
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|.200
|Gonzalez 2b-lf
|4
|16
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|.188
|Bregman 3b
|4
|11
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|1
|.182
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|17
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.176
|Maldonado c
|3
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|White dh-ph
|4
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.000
|Gattis ph
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCann c
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Marisnick dh-pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|4
|137
|20
|32
|9
|0
|5
|20
|23
|31
|.234
PITCHING SUMMARY
|Boston
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Barnes
|4
|0
|3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0.00
|Brasier
|4
|0
|4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rodriguez
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Kelly
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3.00
|Eovaldi
|1
|0
|6
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.00
|Sale
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|Kimbrel
|2
|0
|3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|6.00
|Porcello
|2
|0
|5
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.20
|Price
|1
|0
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.71
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0108.00
|Houston
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|McHugh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rondon
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Sipp
|3
|0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Verlander
|1
|0
|6
|2
|2
|2
|4
|6
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3.00
|McCullers
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|Pressly
|3
|0
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.38
|Keuchel
|1
|0
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.60
|Cole
|1
|0
|6
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|James
|2
|0
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.71
|Morton
|1
|0
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11.57
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27.00
|Osuna
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|3
|5
|5
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|67.50
SCORE BY INNINGS
|Boston
|604
|033
|270—25
|Houston
|154
|121
|015—20
E_Nunez, Porcello, Correa, Cole. LOB_Boston 28, Houston 37. 2B_Betts 2, Benintendi 2, Martinez, Bogaerts, Pearce, Bradley Jr., Vazquez, Springer 3, Altuve, Bregman, Correa, Maldonado, Reddick, Kemp. HR_Pearce, Bradley Jr. 2, Springer, Gurriel, Gonzalez, Reddick, Kemp. RBIs_Betts, Benintendi, Martinez 2, Bogaerts 3, Pearce, Holt, Bradley Jr. 9, Moreland 2, Devers 3, Springer 5, Altuve 2, Bregman, Gurriel 3, Gonzalez 3, Correa 3, Reddick 2, Kemp. SB_Springer, Marisnick. CS_Bradley Jr., Bregman, Gonzalez.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, James Hoye; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Mark Wegner; Left, Chris Guccione. (Game 2) Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, James Hoye; Left, Mark Wegner. (Game 3) Home, Joe West; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Vic Carapazza; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 4) Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Joe West; Left, Vic Carapazza.
T_Game 1 at Boston, 4:03.
T_Game 2 at Boston, 3:45.
T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:52.
T_Game 4 at Houston, 4:33.
A_Game 1 at Boston, 38007.
A_Game 2 at Boston, 37960.
A_Game 3 at Houston, 43102.
A_Game 4 at Houston, 43277.
