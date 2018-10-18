Listen Live Sports

Boston Red Sox Postseason History

October 18, 2018
 
The postseason history of the Boston Red Sox:

World Series (Won 8, Lost 4)

2013 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2

2007 — Beat Colorado Rockies, 4-0

2004 — Beat St. Louis Cardinals, 4-0

1986 — Lost to New York Mets, 4-3

1975 — Lost to Cincinnati Reds, 4-3

1967 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3

1946 — Lost to St. Louis Cardinals, 4-3

1918 — Beat Chicago Cubs, 4-2

1916 — Beat Brooklyn Dodgers, 4-1

1915 — Beat Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1

1912 — Beat New York Giants, 4-3-1-y

1903 — Beat Pittsburgh Pirates, 5-3-x

x-Best-of-9 series

y-one game was tied

Record — Won 45, Lost 28, Tied 1

League Championship Series (Won 6, Lost 5)

2018 — Beat Houston Astros, 4-1

2013 — Beat Detroit Tigers, 4-2

2008 — Lost to Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3

2007 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 4-3

2004 — Beat New York Yankees, 4-3

2003 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-3

1999 — Lost to New York Yankees, 4-1

1990 — Lost to Oakland Athletics, 4-0

1988 — Lost to Oakland Athletics, 4-0

1986 — Beat California Angels, 4-3

1975 — Beat Oakland Athletics, 3-0

Record — Won 30, Lost 32

Division Championship Series (Won 7, Lost 6)

2018 — Beat New York Yankees, 3-1

2017 — Lost to Houston Astros, 3-1

2016 — Lost to Cleveland Indians, 3-0

2013 — Beat Tampa Rays, 3-1

2009 — Lost to Los Angeles Angels, 3-0

2008 — Beat Los Angeles Angels, 3-1

2007 — Beat Los Angeles Angels, 3-0

2005 — Lost to Chicago White Sox, 3-0

2004 — Beat Anaheim Angels, 3-0

2003 — Beat Oakland Athletics, 3-2

1999 — Beat Cleveland Indians, 3-2

1998 — Lost to Cleveland Indians, 3-1

1995 — Lost to Cleveland Indians, 3-0

Record — Won 23, Lost 25

