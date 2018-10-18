Listen Live Sports

Boston wins series 4-1

October 18, 2018 11:56 pm
 
BATTING SUMMARY

Boston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Moreland 1b-ph 5 6 1 3 1 0 0 2 1 1 .500
Devers 3b-pr 4 13 4 5 0 0 1 6 2 5 .385
Martinez dh 5 18 3 5 1 0 1 3 4 4 .278
Bogaerts ss 5 19 1 5 1 0 0 3 3 1 .263
Betts rf 5 23 5 5 2 0 0 1 1 2 .217
Pearce 1b 4 14 4 3 1 0 1 1 3 4 .214
Benintendi lf 5 24 4 5 2 0 0 1 0 7 .208
Bradley Jr. cf 5 15 3 3 1 0 2 9 4 3 .200
Nunez 3b 2 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0 .200
Kinsler 2b 4 11 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 4 .182
Vazquez c-pr 5 13 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 .154
Holt 2b-3b-ph 4 9 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 3 .111
Leon c-pr 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 5 172 29 40 11 0 5 27 20 38 .233

___

Houston

g ab r h 2b 3b hr rbi bb so avg
Springer cf-rf 5 21 2 8 3 0 1 5 3 5 .381
Correa ss 5 19 2 6 1 0 0 3 3 7 .316
Kemp dh-lf-ph 5 11 1 3 1 0 1 1 3 2 .273
Altuve 2b-dh 5 20 4 5 1 0 0 2 3 4 .250
Gurriel 1b 5 20 3 5 1 0 1 3 2 2 .250
Gonzalez 2b-lf 5 20 2 4 0 0 2 4 1 7 .200
Reddick ph-rf 5 16 2 3 1 0 1 2 2 4 .188
Bregman 3b 5 15 3 2 1 0 0 1 7 3 .133
Maldonado c 4 11 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 3 .091
Marisnick cf-dh-pr 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gattis ph 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McCann c 3 5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 .000
White dh-ph 5 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 .000
Totals 5 169 21 37 10 0 6 21 25 43 .219

___

PITCHING SUMMARY

Boston

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
Brasier 4 0 4 2-3 3 0 0 2 2 1 0 0 0 0 0.00
Hembree 1 0 0 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Rodriguez 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Barnes 5 0 4 1-3 1 1 1 4 4 0 0 1 0 0 2.08
Eovaldi 2 0 7 1-3 7 2 2 2 5 0 0 1 0 0 2.45
Kelly 3 0 3 3 2 1 0 2 1 2 1 1 0 3.00
Price 2 0 10 2-3 8 4 4 4 13 0 0 1 0 0 3.38
Sale 1 0 4 1 2 2 4 5 1 0 0 0 0 4.50
Kimbrel 3 0 4 4 2 2 4 4 1 1 0 0 3 4.50
Porcello 2 0 5 7 4 4 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 7.20
Workman 1 0 0 1-3 3 4 4 2 1 0 0 0 0 0108.00

___

Houston

G CG IP H R ER BB SO HB WP W L SV ERA
McHugh 3 0 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0.00
Rondon 2 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
Sipp 3 0 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0.00
McCullers 3 0 3 2 2 1 2 4 0 2 0 0 0 3.00
Pressly 3 0 2 2-3 1 1 1 2 4 0 0 0 0 0 3.38
Keuchel 1 0 5 4 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3.60
Verlander 2 0 12 9 6 6 6 10 0 2 1 1 0 4.50
Cole 1 0 6 6 5 4 2 5 0 0 0 1 0 6.00
James 2 0 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 7 0 0 0 1 0 7.71
Morton 1 0 2 1-3 3 3 3 2 2 1 2 0 0 0 11.57
Osuna 2 0 3 2-3 4 5 5 0 3 2 1 0 0 0 12.27
Smith 1 0 0 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 27.00

___

SCORE BY INNINGS

Boston 605 036 270—29
Houston 154 121 115—21

E_Nunez, Porcello, Bregman, Correa, Cole. LOB_Boston 35, Houston 43. 2B_Betts 2, Benintendi 2, Martinez, Bogaerts, Pearce, Bradley Jr., Moreland, Vazquez, Kinsler, Springer 3, Altuve, Bregman, Gurriel, Correa, Maldonado, Reddick, Kemp. HR_Martinez, Pearce, Bradley Jr. 2, Devers, Springer, Gurriel, Gonzalez 2, Reddick, Kemp. RBIs_Betts, Benintendi, Martinez 3, Bogaerts 3, Pearce, Holt, Bradley Jr. 9, Moreland 2, Devers 6, Springer 5, Altuve 2, Bregman, Gurriel 3, Gonzalez 4, Correa 3, Reddick 2, Kemp. SB_Springer, Marisnick. CS_Bradley Jr., Bregman, Gonzalez.

Umpires_(Game 1) Home, James Hoye; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Mark Wegner; Left, Chris Guccione. (Game 2) Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, James Hoye; Left, Mark Wegner. (Game 3) Home, Joe West; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Vic Carapazza; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 4) Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Joe West; Left, Vic Carapazza. (Game 5) Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Vic Carapazza; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Joe West.

T_Game 1 at Boston, 4:03.

T_Game 2 at Boston, 3:45.

T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:52.

T_Game 4 at Houston, 4:33.

T_Game 5 at Houston, 3:32.

A_Game 1 at Boston, 38007.

A_Game 2 at Boston, 37960.

A_Game 3 at Houston, 43102.

A_Game 4 at Houston, 43277.

A_Game 5 at Houston, 43210.

