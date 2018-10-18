Boston wins series 4-1

BATTING SUMMARY
Boston
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Moreland 1b-ph
|5
|6
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|.500
|Devers 3b-pr
|4
|13
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2
|5
|.385
|Martinez dh
|5
|18
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|4
|.278
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|19
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1
|.263
|Betts rf
|5
|23
|5
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.217
|Pearce 1b
|4
|14
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|.214
|Benintendi lf
|5
|24
|4
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|.208
|Bradley Jr. cf
|5
|15
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|9
|4
|3
|.200
|Nunez 3b
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.182
|Vazquez c-pr
|5
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.154
|Holt 2b-3b-ph
|4
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.111
|Leon c-pr
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|5
|172
|29
|40
|11
|0
|5
|27
|20
|38
|.233
___
Houston
|
|g
|ab
|r
|h
|2b
|3b
|hr
|rbi
|bb
|so
|avg
|Springer cf-rf
|5
|21
|2
|8
|3
|0
|1
|5
|3
|5
|.381
|Correa ss
|5
|19
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|7
|.316
|Kemp dh-lf-ph
|5
|11
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2
|.273
|Altuve 2b-dh
|5
|20
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4
|.250
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|20
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|.250
|Gonzalez 2b-lf
|5
|20
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1
|7
|.200
|Reddick ph-rf
|5
|16
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4
|.188
|Bregman 3b
|5
|15
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3
|.133
|Maldonado c
|4
|11
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.091
|Marisnick cf-dh-pr
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gattis ph
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McCann c
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|White dh-ph
|5
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|.000
|Totals
|5
|169
|21
|37
|10
|0
|6
|21
|25
|43
|.219
___
PITCHING SUMMARY
Boston
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|Brasier
|4
|0
|4
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Hembree
|1
|0
|0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rodriguez
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Barnes
|5
|0
|4
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.08
|Eovaldi
|2
|0
|7
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.45
|Kelly
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3.00
|Price
|2
|0
|10
|2-3
|8
|4
|4
|4
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3.38
|Sale
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|2
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.50
|Kimbrel
|3
|0
|4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4.50
|Porcello
|2
|0
|5
|7
|4
|4
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7.20
|Workman
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0108.00
___
Houston
|
|G
|CG
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HB
|WP
|W
|L
|SV
|ERA
|McHugh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Rondon
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Sipp
|3
|0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|McCullers
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3.00
|Pressly
|3
|0
|2
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.38
|Keuchel
|1
|0
|5
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3.60
|Verlander
|2
|0
|12
|9
|6
|6
|6
|10
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4.50
|Cole
|1
|0
|6
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|James
|2
|0
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.71
|Morton
|1
|0
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11.57
|Osuna
|2
|0
|3
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|12.27
|Smith
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|27.00
___
SCORE BY INNINGS
|Boston
|605
|036
|270—29
|Houston
|154
|121
|115—21
E_Nunez, Porcello, Bregman, Correa, Cole. LOB_Boston 35, Houston 43. 2B_Betts 2, Benintendi 2, Martinez, Bogaerts, Pearce, Bradley Jr., Moreland, Vazquez, Kinsler, Springer 3, Altuve, Bregman, Gurriel, Correa, Maldonado, Reddick, Kemp. HR_Martinez, Pearce, Bradley Jr. 2, Devers, Springer, Gurriel, Gonzalez 2, Reddick, Kemp. RBIs_Betts, Benintendi, Martinez 3, Bogaerts 3, Pearce, Holt, Bradley Jr. 9, Moreland 2, Devers 6, Springer 5, Altuve 2, Bregman, Gurriel 3, Gonzalez 4, Correa 3, Reddick 2, Kemp. SB_Springer, Marisnick. CS_Bradley Jr., Bregman, Gonzalez.
Umpires_(Game 1) Home, James Hoye; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Joe West; Third, Mark Carlson; Right, Mark Wegner; Left, Chris Guccione. (Game 2) Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Joe West; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Chris Guccione; Right, James Hoye; Left, Mark Wegner. (Game 3) Home, Joe West; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Mark Wegner; Right, Vic Carapazza; Left, Bill Miller. (Game 4) Home, Mark Carlson; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Bill Miller; Right, Joe West; Left, Vic Carapazza. (Game 5) Home, Chris Guccione; First, Mark Wegner; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Vic Carapazza; Right, Mark Carlson; Left, Joe West.
T_Game 1 at Boston, 4:03.
T_Game 2 at Boston, 3:45.
T_Game 3 at Houston, 3:52.
T_Game 4 at Houston, 4:33.
T_Game 5 at Houston, 3:32.
A_Game 1 at Boston, 38007.
A_Game 2 at Boston, 37960.
A_Game 3 at Houston, 43102.
A_Game 4 at Houston, 43277.
A_Game 5 at Houston, 43210.
