Boston’s Moreland leaves ALDS game with apparent leg injury

October 6, 2018 11:28 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland was pulled from Game 2 of Boston’s AL Division Series against the Yankees after apparently injuring his right leg while running the bases.

Moreland scored on Ian Kinsler’s double in the seventh inning Saturday night to pull the Red Sox within 6-2, but he grabbed at his hamstring between third base and home.

Moreland was replaced at first base by Steve Pearce in the eighth inning.

