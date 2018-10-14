Bowling Green fires coach Mike Jinks midway through Year 3

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Bowling Green has fired coach Mike Jinks midway through his third season, with the Falcons winless against FBS competition.

Athletic director Bob Moosbrugger announced the move Sunday. Defensive coordinator Carl Pelini, the former head coach at Florida Atlantic, was named interim coach.

Jinks was 7-24 with Bowling Green and the team seemed to be sliding backward. The Falcons won four games in 2016, two last season and are 1-6 after falling 42-35 at home to Mid-American Conference rival Western Michigan on Saturday.

Bowling Green’s only victory this season was against FCS-level Eastern Kentucky.

The 46-year-old Jink was a successful high school coach in Texas before spending three seasons as an assistant at Texas Tech. He was hired by Bowling Green after the 2015 season.

Bowling Green plays at Ohio next Saturday.

