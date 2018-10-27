Listen Live Sports

Boyle’s 3 TDs lead Indiana State past Youngstown State 43-17

October 27, 2018 6:38 pm
 
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ryan Boyle threw for 325 yards and three touchdowns and Indiana State posted a 43-17 Missouri Valley Football Conference victory over Youngstown State on Saturday.

The Sycamores won for just the sixth time in the 28-game history of the series that dates back to 1988. Four of those six wins have come in Youngstown.

Indiana State (4-4, 2-3) lost its leading rusher, Ja’Quan Keys, to a career-ending hip injury last week against Southern Illinois.

Boyle hit Dante Hendrix from 22-yards out to give the Sycamores the lead, 13-10 with 2:24 left in the first half for a 13-10 lead and Jerry Nunez kicked a 45-yard field goal to make it 16-10 at intermission. Boyle hit Hendrix with a second 22-yard TD strike in the third quarter and Jonas Griffith returned a fumble 80 yards for a touchdown to complete the scoring with 1:22 left.

Boyle was 17 of 28 and did not throw an interception. He added 68 yards on 14 carries.

Tevin McCaster had 165 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries to lead the Penguins (3-5, 2-3).

