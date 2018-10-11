Bradley back in US lineup for 1st time since Trinidad loss

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — U.S. captain Michael Bradley returned to the U.S. lineup for the first time in a year and a day since the loss at Trinidad and Tobago that ended the Americans’ streak of seven straight World Cup appearances.

The 31-year-old midfielder made his 141st international appearance in Thursday night’s exhibition against Colombia, tying Clint Dempsey for third on the American list behind Cobi Jones (164) and Landon Donovan (157). Guzan has 58 international appearances.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan also was recalled to the roster for the first time since the loss to the Soca Warriors but was on the bench, as he was in Trinidad on Oct. 10 last year.

U.S. interim coach Dave Sarachan made seven changes from his starting lineup in last month’s 1-0 win over Mexico, keeping only goalkeeper Zack Steffen, defender Matt Miazga, and midfielders Kellyn Acosta and Tim Weah.

Miazga was in the center of defense with John Brooks, joined by DeAndre Yedlin on the right and Antonee Robinson on the left. Bradley was with Acosta in defensive midfield of a 4-2-3-1 formation. Julian Green was in center of advanced midfield, with Weah on the right and Kenny Saief on the left. Bobby Wood was the lone forward after scoring his first two goals for Hannover last weekend, in a Bundesliga match against Stuttgart.

