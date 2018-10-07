Listen Live Sports

Braves 6, Dodgers 5

October 7, 2018 11:56 pm
 
Los Angeles Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
C.Tylor lf 3 2 1 2 Acuna lf 3 1 1 4
Pderson ph 1 0 1 0 Incarte cf 4 0 0 0
J.Trner 3b 4 0 2 1 F.Frman 1b 4 1 1 1
Freese 1b 1 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 3 1 0 0
Muncy ph-1b 3 1 1 1 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0
M.Mchdo ss 4 0 0 0 Suzuki c 3 0 1 0
M.Kemp rf 3 0 1 0 Albies 2b 3 1 1 0
A.Wood p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ss 2 1 0 0
Madson p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 1 0 1
P.Baez p 0 0 0 0 Gausman p 0 0 0 0
B.Dzier ph-2b 2 0 1 0 Fried p 0 0 0 0
Bllnger cf 4 0 0 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0
K.Hrnan 2b 3 1 0 0 Tssaint p 0 0 0 0
Alxnder p 0 0 0 0 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0
Grandal c 1 1 0 0 Duda ph 1 0 0 0
Buehler p 1 0 0 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Vzcaino p 0 0 0 0
Totals 31 5 7 4 Totals 28 6 4 6
Los Angeles 002 030 000—5
Atlanta 050 001 00x—6

E_Acuna (1), Bellinger (1). DP_Atlanta 2. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 2. 2B_M.Kemp (1). HR_C.Taylor (1), Muncy (2), Acuna (1), F.Freeman (1). S_Buehler (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler 5 2 5 5 3 7
Wood L,0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Madson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Baez 1 0 0 0 1 3
Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Newcomb 2 2-3 1 2 1 3 0
Gausman 2 2 2 2 2 4
Fried 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Toussaint W,1-0 1 1 0 0 2 0
Sobotka H,1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Minter H,1 1 1 0 0 1 1
Vizcaino S,1-1 1 1 0 0 1 3

WP_Minter, Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:36. A_42,385 (41,149).

