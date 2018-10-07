Braves 6, Dodgers 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .333 f-Pederson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Turner 3b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .400 Freese 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Muncy ph-1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .250 Machado ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .083 Kemp rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Dozier ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .111 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grandal c 1 1 0 0 3 0 .125 Buehler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .167 Totals 31 5 7 4 9 8

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 3 1 1 4 1 2 .273 Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .167 Markakis rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .100 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .143 Albies 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200 Culberson ss 2 1 0 0 1 2 .125 Newcomb p 0 1 0 1 1 0 — Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 28 6 4 6 4 11

Los Angeles 002 030 000—5 7 1 Atlanta 050 001 00x—6 4 1

a-walked for Freese in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Fried in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Buehler in the 6th. d-struck out for Sobotka in the 7th. e-singled for Baez in the 8th. f-singled for Taylor in the 9th.

E_Bellinger (1), Acuna (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 2. 2B_Kemp (1). HR_Taylor (1), off Gausman; Muncy (2), off Fried; Acuna (1), off Buehler; Freeman (1), off Wood. RBIs_Taylor 2 (2), Turner (1), Muncy (4), Acuna 4 (4), Freeman (1), Newcomb (1). S_Buehler.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Taylor 2, Machado, Puig, Dozier 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 9; Atlanta 1 for 1.

Runners moved up_Bellinger. GIDP_Freese, Kemp.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Culberson, Albies, Freeman), (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 5 2 5 5 3 7 77 9.00 Wood, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 9.00 Madson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Baez 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 0.00 Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Newcomb 2 2-3 1 2 1 3 0 43 1.93 Gausman 2 2 2 2 2 4 49 9.00 Fried 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 11 4.50 Toussaint, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 2 0 29 0.00 Sobotka, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Minter, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00 Vizcaino, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 3 31 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gausman 2-2. WP_Minter, Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:36. A_42,385 (41,149).

