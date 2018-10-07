Braves 6, Dodgers 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf
|3
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.333
|f-Pederson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.400
|Freese 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Muncy ph-1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.083
|Kemp rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Dozier ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.111
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grandal c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.125
|Buehler p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-Puig ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Totals
|31
|5
|7
|4
|9
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|2
|.273
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.167
|Markakis rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.100
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Albies 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Culberson ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.125
|Newcomb p
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|—
|Gausman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Toussaint p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Vizcaino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|28
|6
|4
|6
|4
|11
|Los Angeles
|002
|030
|000—5
|7
|1
|Atlanta
|050
|001
|00x—6
|4
|1
a-walked for Freese in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Fried in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Buehler in the 6th. d-struck out for Sobotka in the 7th. e-singled for Baez in the 8th. f-singled for Taylor in the 9th.
E_Bellinger (1), Acuna (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 2. 2B_Kemp (1). HR_Taylor (1), off Gausman; Muncy (2), off Fried; Acuna (1), off Buehler; Freeman (1), off Wood. RBIs_Taylor 2 (2), Turner (1), Muncy (4), Acuna 4 (4), Freeman (1), Newcomb (1). S_Buehler.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Taylor 2, Machado, Puig, Dozier 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 9; Atlanta 1 for 1.
Runners moved up_Bellinger. GIDP_Freese, Kemp.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Culberson, Albies, Freeman), (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|5
|2
|5
|5
|3
|7
|77
|9.00
|Wood, L, 0-1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|9.00
|Madson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Baez
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|21
|0.00
|Alexander
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb
|2
|2-3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|43
|1.93
|Gausman
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|49
|9.00
|Fried
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|4.50
|Toussaint, W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|29
|0.00
|Sobotka, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Minter, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Vizcaino, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|31
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Gausman 2-2. WP_Minter, Vizcaino.
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Lance Barksdale.
T_3:36. A_42,385 (41,149).
