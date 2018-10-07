Listen Live Sports

...

Braves 6, Dodgers 5

October 7, 2018 11:56 pm
 
1 min read
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf 3 2 1 2 1 0 .333
f-Pederson ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Turner 3b 4 0 2 1 1 0 .400
Freese 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Muncy ph-1b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .250
Machado ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .083
Kemp rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Dozier ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hernandez 2b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .111
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Grandal c 1 1 0 0 3 0 .125
Buehler p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
c-Puig ph-rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Totals 31 5 7 4 9 8
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna lf 3 1 1 4 1 2 .273
Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .167
Markakis rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .100
Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .143
Albies 2b 3 1 1 0 0 0 .200
Culberson ss 2 1 0 0 1 2 .125
Newcomb p 0 1 0 1 1 0
Gausman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fried p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Toussaint p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Minter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vizcaino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 28 6 4 6 4 11
Los Angeles 002 030 000—5 7 1
Atlanta 050 001 00x—6 4 1

a-walked for Freese in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Fried in the 5th. c-pinch hit for Buehler in the 6th. d-struck out for Sobotka in the 7th. e-singled for Baez in the 8th. f-singled for Taylor in the 9th.

E_Bellinger (1), Acuna (1). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Atlanta 2. 2B_Kemp (1). HR_Taylor (1), off Gausman; Muncy (2), off Fried; Acuna (1), off Buehler; Freeman (1), off Wood. RBIs_Taylor 2 (2), Turner (1), Muncy (4), Acuna 4 (4), Freeman (1), Newcomb (1). S_Buehler.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Taylor 2, Machado, Puig, Dozier 2). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 9; Atlanta 1 for 1.

Runners moved up_Bellinger. GIDP_Freese, Kemp.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Culberson, Albies, Freeman), (Camargo, Albies, Freeman).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 5 2 5 5 3 7 77 9.00
Wood, L, 0-1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 6 9.00
Madson 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 0.00
Baez 1 0 0 0 1 3 21 0.00
Alexander 1 0 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Newcomb 2 2-3 1 2 1 3 0 43 1.93
Gausman 2 2 2 2 2 4 49 9.00
Fried 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 11 4.50
Toussaint, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 2 0 29 0.00
Sobotka, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.00
Minter, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 0.00
Vizcaino, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 1 3 31 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Gausman 2-2. WP_Minter, Vizcaino.

Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Doug Eddings; Right, Adrian Johnson; Left, Lance Barksdale.

T_3:36. A_42,385 (41,149).

