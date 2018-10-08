Listen Live Sports

Brazil brings in Lucas Moura for friendlies in Saudi

October 8, 2018 2:14 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Tottenham right winger Lucas Moura was summoned by Brazil on Monday for friendlies against Argentina and Saudi Arabia.

Moura replaced Gremio’s Everton, who had a right thigh injury.

Brazil plays Saudi Arabia on Thursday and an Argentina minus Lionel Messi next Monday.

This is Moura’s first callup since Tite took over as coach in August 2016.

He thanked Tottenham on Instagram for the joy of returning to the Brazil squad.

Moura will link with Brazil in London. The team leaves for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

