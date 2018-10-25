Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Brazil to play Cameroon in last friendly of 2018 in London

October 25, 2018 7:03 pm
 
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil will play its last friendly of the year against Cameroon in London on Nov. 20, its soccer confederation said on Thursday.

The last time the teams met was during the group stage of the 2014 World Cup when Brazil won 4-1 in Brasilia with a Neymar double.

On Nov. 16, Brazil will face Uruguay in London. Coach Tite will announce his squad for the two friendlies on Friday.

Brazil has won all four friendlies since the 2018 World Cup in Russia, against United States, El Salvador, Saudi Arabia and Argentina.

Tite is preparing his players for the 2019 Copa America tournament that Brazil will host.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

