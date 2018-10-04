Breakers-Suns, Box

NEW ZEALAND (86)

Abercrombie 2-8 3-4 7, Wesley 6-16 2-5 15, Long 3-11 1-2 7, Ili 3-8 0-0 7, Webster 11-24 1-1 27, Richard 3-9 5-5 11, Moore 2-4 2-5 6, Ngatai 0-0 0-0 0, Majok 0-2 2-2 2, Delany 0-1 2-2 2, Weeks 1-4 0-2 2. Totals 31-87 18-28 86.

PHOENIX (91)

Ariza 5-8 3-3 16, Anderson 2-6 0-0 5, Ayton 9-13 3-4 21, Harrison 3-10 4-6 11, Jackson 5-14 0-0 11, Bridges 1-5 0-0 2, Warren 2-5 9-12 13, Holmes 1-1 3-4 5, Bender 0-2 0-0 0, Okobo 0-2 2-2 2, Melton 1-5 0-0 2, Reed 0-1 0-0 0, Daniels 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 30-76 24-31 91.

New Zealand 20 22 20 24—86 Phoenix 28 24 25 14—91

3-Point Goals_New Zealand 6-25 (Webster 4-10, Ili 1-2, Wesley 1-5, Long 0-1, Richard 0-2, Weeks 0-2, Abercrombie 0-3), Phoenix 7-31 (Ariza 3-5, Anderson 1-3, Daniels 1-3, Harrison 1-4, Jackson 1-5, Reed 0-1, Okobo 0-1, Warren 0-2, Bender 0-2, Melton 0-2, Bridges 0-3). Fouled Out_Jackson. Rebounds_New Zealand 43 (Long 10), Phoenix 53 (Ayton 15). Assists_New Zealand 16 (Webster 7), Phoenix 22 (Ariza 6). Total Fouls_New Zealand 25, Phoenix 31. Technicals_Phoenix coach Suns (Defensive three second). A_7,183 (18,422).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.