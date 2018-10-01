Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brewers 3, Cubs 1

October 1, 2018 4:23 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .308
Yelich rf-lf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .326
Braun lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .254
Broxton rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233
Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251
Kratz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Arcia ss 4 2 4 0 0 0 .236
Chacin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .161
Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Santana ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .265
Shaw 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Totals 34 3 12 3 0 6
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Murphy 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299
Zobrist rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .305
Baez ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .290
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .283
Bryant 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .272
Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Heyward cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270
Quintana p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077
Happ cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .233
c-Almora ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Contreras c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Totals 28 1 3 1 3 8
Milwaukee 001 000 020—3 12 0
Chicago 000 010 000—1 3 0

a-grounded out for Chavez in the 7th. b-doubled for Knebel in the 8th. c-lined out for Happ in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3. 2B_Santana (14). HR_Rizzo (25), off Chacin. RBIs_Cain (38), Yelich (110), Braun (64), Rizzo (101). SB_Yelich (22). CS_Braun (5). S_Chacin 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Cain, Braun, Aguilar, Shaw); Chicago 2 (Baez, Rizzo). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 9; Chicago 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Cain. GIDP_Braun, Aguilar, Schwarber, Contreras.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Aguilar, Arcia), (Chacin, Schoop, Aguilar); Chicago 2 (Baez, Murphy, Rizzo), (Bryant, Murphy, Rizzo).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacin 5 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 75 3.50
Cedeno 0 1 0 0 1 0 8 2.43
Soria 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.12
Knebel, W, 4-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.58
Hader, S, 12-17 2 1 0 0 0 3 35 2.43
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana 5 6 1 1 0 4 64 4.03
Chavez 2 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.55
Wilson, L, 4-5 0 2 2 2 0 0 8 3.46
Cishek 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.18
Rosario 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.66
Kintzler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.60
Garcia 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 5.82

Quintana pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Cedeno pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Cishek pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Soria 2-0, Chavez 1-0, Cishek 2-1, Rosario 2-0, Kintzler 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Fairchild; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:06. A_38,450 (41,649).

