Brewers 3, Cubs 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Yelich rf-lf
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.326
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.254
|Broxton rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Kratz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Arcia ss
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Chacin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.161
|Cedeno p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Santana ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Shaw 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|34
|3
|12
|3
|0
|6
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Murphy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Zobrist rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.305
|Baez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.283
|Bryant 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Schwarber lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-La Stella ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Rosario p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Heyward cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Quintana p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|Happ cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|c-Almora ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Contreras c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|3
|8
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|020—3
|12
|0
|Chicago
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|0
a-grounded out for Chavez in the 7th. b-doubled for Knebel in the 8th. c-lined out for Happ in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3. 2B_Santana (14). HR_Rizzo (25), off Chacin. RBIs_Cain (38), Yelich (110), Braun (64), Rizzo (101). SB_Yelich (22). CS_Braun (5). S_Chacin 2.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Cain, Braun, Aguilar, Shaw); Chicago 2 (Baez, Rizzo). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 9; Chicago 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Cain. GIDP_Braun, Aguilar, Schwarber, Contreras.
DP_Milwaukee 2 (Aguilar, Arcia), (Chacin, Schoop, Aguilar); Chicago 2 (Baez, Murphy, Rizzo), (Bryant, Murphy, Rizzo).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Chacin
|5
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|75
|3.50
|Cedeno
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|2.43
|Soria
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.12
|Knebel, W, 4-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.58
|Hader, S, 12-17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|35
|2.43
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|64
|4.03
|Chavez
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|2.55
|Wilson, L, 4-5
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3.46
|Cishek
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.18
|Rosario
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.66
|Kintzler
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.60
|Garcia
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.82
Quintana pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Cedeno pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Cishek pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Soria 2-0, Chavez 1-0, Cishek 2-1, Rosario 2-0, Kintzler 2-1.
Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Fairchild; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:06. A_38,450 (41,649).
