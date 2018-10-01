Brewers 3, Cubs 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .308 Yelich rf-lf 4 0 3 1 0 1 .326 Braun lf 4 0 1 1 0 2 .254 Broxton rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .274 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .233 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .251 Kratz c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Arcia ss 4 2 4 0 0 0 .236 Chacin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .161 Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Santana ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .265 Shaw 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Totals 34 3 12 3 0 6

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Murphy 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .299 Zobrist rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .305 Baez ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .290 Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .283 Bryant 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .272 Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-La Stella ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Heyward cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .270 Quintana p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .077 Happ cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .233 c-Almora ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Contreras c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .249 Totals 28 1 3 1 3 8

Milwaukee 001 000 020—3 12 0 Chicago 000 010 000—1 3 0

a-grounded out for Chavez in the 7th. b-doubled for Knebel in the 8th. c-lined out for Happ in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6, Chicago 3. 2B_Santana (14). HR_Rizzo (25), off Chacin. RBIs_Cain (38), Yelich (110), Braun (64), Rizzo (101). SB_Yelich (22). CS_Braun (5). S_Chacin 2.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Cain, Braun, Aguilar, Shaw); Chicago 2 (Baez, Rizzo). RISP_Milwaukee 3 for 9; Chicago 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Cain. GIDP_Braun, Aguilar, Schwarber, Contreras.

DP_Milwaukee 2 (Aguilar, Arcia), (Chacin, Schoop, Aguilar); Chicago 2 (Baez, Murphy, Rizzo), (Bryant, Murphy, Rizzo).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chacin 5 2-3 1 1 1 2 3 75 3.50 Cedeno 0 1 0 0 1 0 8 2.43 Soria 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.12 Knebel, W, 4-3 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.58 Hader, S, 12-17 2 1 0 0 0 3 35 2.43 Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 5 6 1 1 0 4 64 4.03 Chavez 2 0 0 0 0 1 16 2.55 Wilson, L, 4-5 0 2 2 2 0 0 8 3.46 Cishek 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.18 Rosario 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.66 Kintzler 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.60 Garcia 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 5.82

Quintana pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Cedeno pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Wilson pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Cishek pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Soria 2-0, Chavez 1-0, Cishek 2-1, Rosario 2-0, Kintzler 2-1.

Umpires_Home, Fieldin Culbreth; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Fairchild; Right, Adam Hamari; Left, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:06. A_38,450 (41,649).

