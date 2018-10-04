Listen Live Sports

...

Brewers 3, Rockies 2

October 4, 2018 9:57 pm
 
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250
LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Arenado 3b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .000
Dahl lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Desmond 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Iannetta c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Parra ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500
Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
c-McMahon ph 0 0 0 0 1 0
Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Holliday ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
1-Hampson pr 0 1 0 0 0 0
Wolters c 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 4 2 2 12
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .000
Yelich rf 3 2 2 2 2 0 .667
Braun lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .400
Shaw 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .000
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Broxton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .250
Pina c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333
Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Schoop ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 35 3 7 3 7 7
Colorado 000 000 002 0—2 4 0
Milwaukee 002 000 000 1—3 7 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Woodruff in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Burnes in the 5th. c-walked for Senzatela in the 6th. d-struck out for Hader in the 8th. e-singled for Iannetta in the 9th. f-singled for Oberg in the 9th. g-out on fielder’s choice for Soria in the 10th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 9th.

E_Arcia (1). LOB_Colorado 3, Milwaukee 10. 3B_Gonzalez (1). HR_Yelich (1), off Senzatela. RBIs_Blackmon (1), Arenado (1), Yelich 2 (2), Moustakas (1). SB_Yelich (1), Braun (1). CS_LeMahieu (1), McMahon (1). SF_Arenado.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Story, Desmond); Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Pina 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 9.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela 5 3 2 2 2 1 73 3.60
Rusin 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 0.00
Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00
Musgrave 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 22 0.00
Oberg 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Ottavino, L, 0-1 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 30 5.40
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff 3 0 0 0 1 3 48 0.00
Burnes 2 1 0 0 0 3 26 0.00
Knebel, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 25 0.00
Hader, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 0.00
Jeffress, BS, 1-1 1 3 2 2 0 1 18 18.00
Soria, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0, Oberg 3-0. WP_Senzatela 2, Ottavino.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, John Tumpane; Left, Alfonso Marquez.

T_4:04. A_43,382 (41,900).

