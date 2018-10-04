Brewers 3, Rockies 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .250 LeMahieu 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Arenado 3b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .000 Dahl lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Ottavino p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Story ss 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 Gonzalez rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Desmond 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Iannetta c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Parra ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .500 Senzatela p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 c-McMahon ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 — Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Holliday ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 1-Hampson pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 — Wolters c 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 2 4 2 2 12

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .000 Yelich rf 3 2 2 2 2 0 .667 Braun lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .400 Shaw 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 2 1 .000 Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Broxton ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .250 Pina c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333 Arcia ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Schoop ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 35 3 7 3 7 7

Colorado 000 000 002 0—2 4 0 Milwaukee 002 000 000 1—3 7 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-popped out for Woodruff in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Burnes in the 5th. c-walked for Senzatela in the 6th. d-struck out for Hader in the 8th. e-singled for Iannetta in the 9th. f-singled for Oberg in the 9th. g-out on fielder’s choice for Soria in the 10th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 9th.

E_Arcia (1). LOB_Colorado 3, Milwaukee 10. 3B_Gonzalez (1). HR_Yelich (1), off Senzatela. RBIs_Blackmon (1), Arenado (1), Yelich 2 (2), Moustakas (1). SB_Yelich (1), Braun (1). CS_LeMahieu (1), McMahon (1). SF_Arenado.

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Story, Desmond); Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Pina 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 9.

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Senzatela 5 3 2 2 2 1 73 3.60 Rusin 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 23 0.00 Johnson 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Musgrave 2-3 1 0 0 2 2 22 0.00 Oberg 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Ottavino, L, 0-1 1 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 30 5.40 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff 3 0 0 0 1 3 48 0.00 Burnes 2 1 0 0 0 3 26 0.00 Knebel, H, 1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 25 0.00 Hader, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 0.00 Jeffress, BS, 1-1 1 3 2 2 0 1 18 18.00 Soria, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0, Oberg 3-0. WP_Senzatela 2, Ottavino.

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, John Tumpane; Left, Alfonso Marquez.

T_4:04. A_43,382 (41,900).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.