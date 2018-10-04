Brewers 3, Rockies 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|LeMahieu 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Arenado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.000
|Dahl lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ottavino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Gonzalez rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Iannetta c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Parra ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Senzatela p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|c-McMahon ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Holliday ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1-Hampson pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wolters c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|2
|4
|2
|2
|12
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Yelich rf
|3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.667
|Braun lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.400
|Shaw 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.000
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Broxton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Pina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Woodruff p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Schoop ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|3
|7
|7
|Colorado
|000
|000
|002
|0—2
|4
|0
|Milwaukee
|002
|000
|000
|1—3
|7
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-popped out for Woodruff in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Burnes in the 5th. c-walked for Senzatela in the 6th. d-struck out for Hader in the 8th. e-singled for Iannetta in the 9th. f-singled for Oberg in the 9th. g-out on fielder’s choice for Soria in the 10th.
1-ran for Holliday in the 9th.
E_Arcia (1). LOB_Colorado 3, Milwaukee 10. 3B_Gonzalez (1). HR_Yelich (1), off Senzatela. RBIs_Blackmon (1), Arenado (1), Yelich 2 (2), Moustakas (1). SB_Yelich (1), Braun (1). CS_LeMahieu (1), McMahon (1). SF_Arenado.
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Story, Desmond); Milwaukee 3 (Cain, Pina 2). RISP_Colorado 1 for 5; Milwaukee 2 for 9.
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela
|5
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|73
|3.60
|Rusin
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|0.00
|Johnson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Musgrave
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|0.00
|Oberg
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Ottavino, L, 0-1
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|5.40
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|48
|0.00
|Burnes
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0.00
|Knebel, H, 1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|25
|0.00
|Hader, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.00
|Jeffress, BS, 1-1
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|18
|18.00
|Soria, W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Johnson 1-0, Oberg 3-0. WP_Senzatela 2, Ottavino.
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Kerwin Danley; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Todd Tichenor; Right, John Tumpane; Left, Alfonso Marquez.
T_4:04. A_43,382 (41,900).
