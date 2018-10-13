Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brewers 6, Dodgers 5

October 13, 2018 12:23 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf-2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .600
Turner 3b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .000
Freese 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Muncy ph-1b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .000
Machado ss 4 1 2 3 0 1 .500
Kemp rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500
Hernandez 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Puig ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Grandal c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Pederson lf 1 2 0 0 1 0 .000
Totals 35 5 8 5 3 13
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .600
Yelich rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .000
Braun lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250
Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .333
Perez 2b 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000
c-Shaw ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500
Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Pina c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .500
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Arcia ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Gonzalez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Woodruff p 1 1 1 1 0 0 1.000
b-Santana ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000
Hader p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kratz c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Totals 33 6 11 6 3 8
Los Angeles 010 000 031—5 8 4
Milwaukee 002 300 10x—6 11 0

a-struck out for Freese in the 4th. b-singled for Woodruff in the 4th. c-struck out for Perez in the 5th. d-popped out for Floro in the 6th. e-struck out for Urias in the 8th.

E_Taylor (1), Turner (1), Grandal 2 (2). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Cain (1). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Machado (1), off Gonzalez; Woodruff (1), off Kershaw; Aguilar (1), off Urias. RBIs_Taylor (1), Machado 3 (3), Kemp (1), Braun (1), Aguilar (1), Perez (1), Woodruff (1), Santana 2 (2). SB_Santana (1). SF_Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Bellinger, Puig); Milwaukee 4 (Braun, Aguilar, Moustakas 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 11.

GIDP_Yelich, Arcia.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Machado, Hernandez, Muncy), (Taylor, Machado, Muncy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, L, 0-1 3 6 5 4 2 2 74 12.00
Madson 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Floro 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 0.00
Baez 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.00
Urias 1 2 1 1 0 0 24 9.00
Maeda 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonzalez 2 1 1 1 1 1 32 4.50
Woodruff, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 4 27 0.00
Hader, H, 1 3 2 0 0 0 4 46 0.00
Cedeno 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 11 27.00
Soria 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 15 54.00
Jeffress, H, 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Knebel, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 22 9.00

Kershaw pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Madson 1-1, Soria 1-0, Jeffress 3-3. PB_Grandal 2 (2), Pina (1).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Alan Porter; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt; Right, Brian Gorman; Left, Jim Wolf.

T_4:02. A_43,615 (41,900).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

