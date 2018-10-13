Brewers 6, Dodgers 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf-2b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.600
|Turner 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|Freese 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Muncy ph-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|Machado ss
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.500
|Kemp rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|Hernandez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|Urias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Puig ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Madson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Dozier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Pederson lf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|3
|13
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.600
|Yelich rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.000
|Braun lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|Perez 2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Shaw ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Pina c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.500
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Arcia ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Gonzalez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Woodruff p
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|b-Santana ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.000
|Hader p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Cedeno p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kratz c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|6
|3
|8
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|031—5
|8
|4
|Milwaukee
|002
|300
|10x—6
|11
|0
a-struck out for Freese in the 4th. b-singled for Woodruff in the 4th. c-struck out for Perez in the 5th. d-popped out for Floro in the 6th. e-struck out for Urias in the 8th.
E_Taylor (1), Turner (1), Grandal 2 (2). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Cain (1). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Machado (1), off Gonzalez; Woodruff (1), off Kershaw; Aguilar (1), off Urias. RBIs_Taylor (1), Machado 3 (3), Kemp (1), Braun (1), Aguilar (1), Perez (1), Woodruff (1), Santana 2 (2). SB_Santana (1). SF_Perez.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Bellinger, Puig); Milwaukee 4 (Braun, Aguilar, Moustakas 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 11.
GIDP_Yelich, Arcia.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Machado, Hernandez, Muncy), (Taylor, Machado, Muncy).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, L, 0-1
|3
|6
|5
|4
|2
|2
|74
|12.00
|Madson
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Floro
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Baez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.00
|Urias
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|9.00
|Maeda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|32
|4.50
|Woodruff, W, 1-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|27
|0.00
|Hader, H, 1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|46
|0.00
|Cedeno
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|27.00
|Soria
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|15
|54.00
|Jeffress, H, 1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Knebel, S, 1-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|22
|9.00
Kershaw pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Madson 1-1, Soria 1-0, Jeffress 3-3. PB_Grandal 2 (2), Pina (1).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Alan Porter; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt; Right, Brian Gorman; Left, Jim Wolf.
T_4:02. A_43,615 (41,900).
