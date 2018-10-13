Brewers 6, Dodgers 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf-2b 5 1 3 1 0 1 .600 Turner 3b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .000 Freese 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Muncy ph-1b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .000 Machado ss 4 1 2 3 0 1 .500 Kemp rf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .500 Hernandez 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Puig ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Grandal c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250 Kershaw p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Pederson lf 1 2 0 0 1 0 .000 Totals 35 5 8 5 3 13

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 5 1 3 0 0 0 .600 Yelich rf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .000 Braun lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .250 Aguilar 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .333 Perez 2b 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000 c-Shaw ph-2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .500 Moustakas 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Pina c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .500 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Arcia ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Gonzalez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Woodruff p 1 1 1 1 0 0 1.000 b-Santana ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 1.000 Hader p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kratz c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Totals 33 6 11 6 3 8

Los Angeles 010 000 031—5 8 4 Milwaukee 002 300 10x—6 11 0

a-struck out for Freese in the 4th. b-singled for Woodruff in the 4th. c-struck out for Perez in the 5th. d-popped out for Floro in the 6th. e-struck out for Urias in the 8th.

E_Taylor (1), Turner (1), Grandal 2 (2). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 8. 2B_Cain (1). 3B_Taylor (1). HR_Machado (1), off Gonzalez; Woodruff (1), off Kershaw; Aguilar (1), off Urias. RBIs_Taylor (1), Machado 3 (3), Kemp (1), Braun (1), Aguilar (1), Perez (1), Woodruff (1), Santana 2 (2). SB_Santana (1). SF_Perez.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Turner, Bellinger, Puig); Milwaukee 4 (Braun, Aguilar, Moustakas 2). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 6; Milwaukee 2 for 11.

GIDP_Yelich, Arcia.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Machado, Hernandez, Muncy), (Taylor, Machado, Muncy).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, L, 0-1 3 6 5 4 2 2 74 12.00 Madson 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Floro 1 1 0 0 1 1 19 0.00 Baez 1 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.00 Urias 1 2 1 1 0 0 24 9.00 Maeda 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez 2 1 1 1 1 1 32 4.50 Woodruff, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 4 27 0.00 Hader, H, 1 3 2 0 0 0 4 46 0.00 Cedeno 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 11 27.00 Soria 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 15 54.00 Jeffress, H, 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 11 0.00 Knebel, S, 1-1 1 1 1 1 1 2 22 9.00

Kershaw pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Madson 1-1, Soria 1-0, Jeffress 3-3. PB_Grandal 2 (2), Pina (1).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Alan Porter; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt; Right, Brian Gorman; Left, Jim Wolf.

T_4:02. A_43,615 (41,900).

