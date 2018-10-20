Brewers 7, Dodgers 2

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Freese 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.250
|Wood p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Muncy 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Taylor lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|b-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hill p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Ryu p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Urias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Dozier ph-2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|2
|2
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Yelich rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Braun lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|.280
|Shaw 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|f-Perez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.318
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.120
|Kratz c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.154
|d-Granderson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Pina c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Miley p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.500
|Knebel p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Santana ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|35
|7
|11
|6
|6
|13
|Los Angeles
|100
|010
|000—2
|5
|0
|Milwaukee
|410
|000
|11x—7
|11
|0
a-walked for Urias in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Taylor in the 6th. c-flied out for Ferguson in the 7th. d-struck out for Kratz in the 7th. e-struck out for Jeffress in the 7th. f-out on fielder’s choice for Shaw in the 8th. g-popped out for Hill in the 9th.
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Freese (1), Yelich (1), Braun (2), Aguilar 2 (3), Moustakas (1). HR_Freese (1), off Miley. RBIs_Freese 2 (2), Braun (4), Aguilar 3 (4), Moustakas (1), Kratz (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Freese, Machado); Milwaukee 6 (Moustakas 2, Miley, Knebel 2, Santana). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Milwaukee 5 for 16.
Runners moved up_Yelich, Shaw, Arcia.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ryu, L, 0-1
|3
|7
|5
|5
|2
|3
|57
|8.59
|Urias
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.00
|Wood
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|23
|2.70
|Floro
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Ferguson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.00
|Maeda
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|28
|6.75
|Hill
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|1.50
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|4
|87
|1.80
|Knebel, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|1.42
|Jeffress, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.40
|Burnes
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|24
|3.60
Maeda pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 1-0, Hill 1-1, Knebel 2-0. HBP_Wood (Kratz), Knebel (Pederson). WP_Maeda.
Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Gerry Davis; Right, Jim Wolf; Left, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_3:34. A_43,619 (41,900).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.