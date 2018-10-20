Brewers 7, Dodgers 2

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Freese 1b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .250 Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Taylor lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .350 b-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 g-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Ryu p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500 Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Dozier ph-2b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .111 Totals 32 2 5 2 2 9

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Cain cf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .276 Yelich rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .167 Braun lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .280 Shaw 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200 f-Perez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 Aguilar 1b 4 2 3 3 1 1 .318 Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .120 Kratz c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .154 d-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Pina c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .318 Miley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .500 Knebel p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 35 7 11 6 6 13

Los Angeles 100 010 000—2 5 0 Milwaukee 410 000 11x—7 11 0

a-walked for Urias in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Taylor in the 6th. c-flied out for Ferguson in the 7th. d-struck out for Kratz in the 7th. e-struck out for Jeffress in the 7th. f-out on fielder’s choice for Shaw in the 8th. g-popped out for Hill in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Freese (1), Yelich (1), Braun (2), Aguilar 2 (3), Moustakas (1). HR_Freese (1), off Miley. RBIs_Freese 2 (2), Braun (4), Aguilar 3 (4), Moustakas (1), Kratz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Freese, Machado); Milwaukee 6 (Moustakas 2, Miley, Knebel 2, Santana). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Milwaukee 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Yelich, Shaw, Arcia.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ryu, L, 0-1 3 7 5 5 2 3 57 8.59 Urias 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.00 Wood 1 0 0 0 2 3 23 2.70 Floro 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Ferguson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00 Maeda 1 2 2 2 1 2 28 6.75 Hill 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 1.50 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Miley 4 1-3 5 2 2 2 4 87 1.80 Knebel, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 1.42 Jeffress, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.40 Burnes 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 3.60

Maeda pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 1-0, Hill 1-1, Knebel 2-0. HBP_Wood (Kratz), Knebel (Pederson). WP_Maeda.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Gerry Davis; Right, Jim Wolf; Left, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:34. A_43,619 (41,900).

