Brewers 7, Dodgers 2

October 20, 2018 12:26 am
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Freese 1b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .250
Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Muncy 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .167
Turner 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190
Taylor lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .350
b-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Barnes c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hill p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
g-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Ryu p 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500
Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Dozier ph-2b 1 1 0 0 1 0 .111
Totals 32 2 5 2 2 9
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 5 2 2 0 0 1 .276
Yelich rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .167
Braun lf 4 1 2 1 1 2 .280
Shaw 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .200
f-Perez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Aguilar 1b 4 2 3 3 1 1 .318
Moustakas 3b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .120
Kratz c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .154
d-Granderson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Pina c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .318
Miley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .500
Knebel p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .400
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 35 7 11 6 6 13
Los Angeles 100 010 000—2 5 0
Milwaukee 410 000 11x—7 11 0

a-walked for Urias in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Taylor in the 6th. c-flied out for Ferguson in the 7th. d-struck out for Kratz in the 7th. e-struck out for Jeffress in the 7th. f-out on fielder’s choice for Shaw in the 8th. g-popped out for Hill in the 9th.

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Milwaukee 11. 2B_Freese (1), Yelich (1), Braun (2), Aguilar 2 (3), Moustakas (1). HR_Freese (1), off Miley. RBIs_Freese 2 (2), Braun (4), Aguilar 3 (4), Moustakas (1), Kratz (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Freese, Machado); Milwaukee 6 (Moustakas 2, Miley, Knebel 2, Santana). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 3; Milwaukee 5 for 16.

Runners moved up_Yelich, Shaw, Arcia.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, L, 0-1 3 7 5 5 2 3 57 8.59
Urias 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 3.00
Wood 1 0 0 0 2 3 23 2.70
Floro 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Ferguson 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 0.00
Maeda 1 2 2 2 1 2 28 6.75
Hill 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 1.50
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Miley 4 1-3 5 2 2 2 4 87 1.80
Knebel, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 25 1.42
Jeffress, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.40
Burnes 2 0 0 0 0 2 24 3.60

Maeda pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ferguson 1-0, Hill 1-1, Knebel 2-0. HBP_Wood (Kratz), Knebel (Pederson). WP_Maeda.

Umpires_Home, Brian Gorman; First, Greg Gibson; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Gerry Davis; Right, Jim Wolf; Left, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_3:34. A_43,619 (41,900).

