Brewers, Dodgers tied after 12 innings in NLCS Game 4

October 17, 2018 1:56 am
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers are tied 1-1 after 12 innings in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series.

With the Brewers leading 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, the defending NL champion Dodgers went ahead when Brian Dozier singled home a run in the first inning off Gio Gonzalez.

Milwaukee, seeking its first World Series appearance since 1982, tied the score in the fifth when pinch-hitter Domingo Santana hit an RBI double against Rich Hill.

Both teams used all their position players and both teams wasted plenty of chances. The Brewers were 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position and the Dodgers 1 for 9.

This matched the longest postseason game this year, Colorado’s 2-1, 13-inning victory over the Chicago Cubs in the NL wild-card matchup.

It will be a quick turnaround. Game 5 is Wednesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

